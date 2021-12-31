Ben Nelson salutes Harry Reid as skilled leader and friend

Former Sen. Ben Nelson, who developed a close working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during lengthy private negotiations that led to Nelson's decisive 2009 vote that saved the Affordable Care Act, praised Reid on Wednesday as a skilled Democratic leader and close friend.

"My voting record would not have endeared me to any Democratic leader," the generally conservative former Nebraska Democratic senator said during a telephone interview.

"But he saw how my record reflected Nebraska," Nelson said, "and he understood."

Reid died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer at age 82.

Nelson said that "Harry and I became close personal friends" and were able to "work our way through the issues on Obamacare" in a way that cleared the way for Nelson to cast the decisive 60th vote that was required for Senate passage of the signature health care reform package on the day before Christmas in 2009.

A key requirement for Nelson's decisive vote was to remove a proposed public health care insurance option from the bill.

Other negotiated agreements helped secure a state opt-out provision for Medicaid expansion and an assurance that no federal funds would be used for elective abortions.

"He gave me wide latitude and a lot of flexibility," Nelson said.

During the negotiations, Reid proposed an amendment that would provide full federal funding of the cost of Medicaid expansion in Nebraska, subsequently igniting a political firestorm that gave birth nationally to the term "Cornhusker Kickback."

Nelson said he had viewed that idea as "a place-holder" for subsequent negotiation of an acceptable opt-out provision for all states.

"I didn't have a closer friend," Nebraska's former two-term U.S. senator and two-term governor said in saluting Reid.

A fond memory, he said, is the day he was sitting on a tractor in Nebraska when the phone rang and it was Reid, with whom he "chatted for 20 minutes."

"He was a very direct person," Nelson said. "He didn't suffer fools. His word was always good. He didn't play games."

Seeing the announcement of his death Tuesday night on TV in Omaha was "a gut punch," Nelson said.

Reid praised Nelson's action in providing the decisive vote for the Affordable Care Act in the face of strong political opposition to the bill in Nebraska in a passage in Nelson's recent book, "Death of the Senate."

"I have no one I worked with in the Senate that I ever worked with more legislatively courageous than Ben Nelson," Reid wrote.

"The Affordable Care Act wouldn't have happened without Ben Nelson.

"I want that in the book, that's for damn sure."

