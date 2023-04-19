LINCOLN — Nebraskans are close to being able to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

State lawmakers passed Legislative Bill 77 in a 33-14 vote Wednesday morning. The bill will be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk, where he's expected to sign it into law.

LB 77 will allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill will apply statewide and invalidate any local ordinances limiting that ability. It will take effect 90 days after the session ends, likely near the end of August or early September.

The bill stirred up its fair share of controversy this year. Supporters have repeatedly argued the state's current restrictions on firearms are too strict and violate the Second Amendment. Meanwhile, Opponents have launched several protests against it, citing the rising rate of gun violence in the U.S. and contending that the bill will make Nebraska less safe.

“The majority of Nebraskans, the majority of Americans want commonsense gun regulations,” said State Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, the leading lawmaker opposed to LB 77. “This sets us back. This endangers children and families.”

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

LB 77 will allow people to continue getting permits if they wanted. It would not change who is allowed to purchase firearms in Nebraska, nor would it change where people are allowed to carry concealed weapons.

Measures like LB 77 are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

The bill is the result of roughly seven years of work by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who has tried to pass similar legislation passed since taking office in 2017. Brewer said he had doubts he would succeed this year, but said he was gratified when the bill passed.

"It was kind of a warm feeling to know that you hadn't done this in vain for seven years," he said.

Last year, a similar measure died in the second of three rounds of debate after falling two votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion. This year, bolstered by a more conservative group of senators, the bill garnered the 33 votes needed to end filibusters in each round.

Critics — including Nebraska students — protested the legislation at the state Capitol and more recently at the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Tuesday. Several of those protestors turned up at the Capitol again on Wednesday to watch the final debate.

After the bill passed, protestor Melody Vaccaro shouted "Shame" several times from a balcony in the legislative chamber, prompting a laugh from Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, an LB 77 supporter. Another protestor, Jennifer Hodge, said: "We'll remember you guys."

“If you don’t have our backs, we’ll have your jobs,” Hodge said later, adding: “Every day in America is scary.”

Vaccaro has been banned from entering the Capitol without a scheduled appointment because of the incident. She was escorted out of the building by a security guard.

Brewer said there was nothing he could do to change the minds of LB 77's ardent opponents. He argued that despite the protests, the majority of Nebraskans, particularly those in his district, support permitless concealed carry.

Raybould said she was heartbroken that the bill passed. She has previously argued LB 77 would make Nebraska more dangerous and would make the jobs of law enforcement officers harder. She cited numerous studies showing that gun violence incidents, including suicide, road rage shootings and shootings of law enforcement, increase in states with permitless concealed carry laws.

"We have become one nation under guns, and that is not a constitutional value," Raybould said.

On Wednesday, Raybould said supporters have spread misinformation about what LB 77 does. She said the bill will not only allow permitless concealed carry for handguns, but for all firearms and other deadly weapons.

Brewer said Raybould's arguments tried to confuse people into voting against the bill. He also said some LB 77 opponents won't admit that they would like to do away with the Second Amendment.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha raised concerns that the bill will lower penalties for prohibited persons to carry concealed weapons and suggested that criminals may carry concealed firearms rather than carrying them openly. Earlier, Cavanaugh offered an amendment to eliminate the fee for receiving a concealed carry permit, but it was rejected.

Supporters repeatedly argued that LB 77 is about easing restrictions for law-abiding residents, not criminals. Currently, several lawmakers said, wearing a jacket over a firearm without a permit makes it illegal. They said that's unfair.

"We don't want to make criminals out of someone who is just exercising their constitutional right," said Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil.

An amendment negotiated earlier in the session between Brewer and some law enforcement groups helped smooth the way for the bill. The change added an extra misdemeanor charge if someone carried a firearm while committing certain “dangerous misdemeanors,” including domestic assault, shoplifting or stalking. It also would make it a felony, on a third offense, for people to fail to notify a law enforcement official that they were carrying a weapon.

The amendment turned the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association into being a supporter of the bill, and changed the position of Omaha and Lincoln police unions and the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska to neutral.

However, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins remained opposed to LB 77, along with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a majority of Omaha City Council members.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.