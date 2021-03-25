Bill banning ethanol companies from using treated seed advances

Lawmakers gave first-round approval to a bill prohibiting the use of pesticide-treated seeds in ethanol production on Thursday.
The bill (LB507) from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard was introduced in response to the environmental contamination stemming from AltEn near Mead in Saunders County.
Unlike most ethanol plants which use field corn as a feedstock, AltEn solicited for and used discard treated seed to produce ethanol, at one point receiving nearly all of the leftover treated seeds in North America.
The wet distiller's grains byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, normally sold as a feed for cattle, was heavily contaminated with pesticides, as was the wastewater stored in lagoons on the site.
In February, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued an emergency order to AltEn to immediately cease discharging wastewater into the lagoons until they could be properly repaired.
AltEn stopped its operations in February, and a short time later experienced a burst pipe that spilled 4 million gallons of contaminated waste into ditches and waterways of the surrounding area.
The Nebraska Attorney General's office sued AltEn on March 1 for numerous violations of state environmental regulations.
On Thursday, lawmakers said the state needs to take further action to prevent incidents like what happened at AltEn from happening again.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt proposed a study of the long-term effects of what she referred to as "a big crisis in our state."
"The consequences of this are really serious," she said. "Once we pass LB507, the problem is still going to be with the people of Nebraska. The people are going to be suffering the effects of this, potentially for decades."
Fellow Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who was successful in amending the bill to cover all types of treated seed from being used in ethanol production, said the bill was a good first step toward addressing the problem.
And Sen. Tom Brandt, a corn farmer from Plymouth, said the bill would not harm the ethanol industry in Nebraska, which he said was important to the agricultural sector of the state.
"It's unfortunate we had a bad actor in the industry," Brandt said, adding he believed LB507 would prevent future situations from occurring.
Bostelman, the chair of the Natural Resources Committee, said senators were looking at ways they could give the Department of Environment and Energy more authority to take action when damage is being done to the environment.
The bill advanced to the second round of consideration on a 43-0 vote.
