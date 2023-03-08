A battle is already brewing over a bill that would allow youth to be paid less than Nebraska's voter-approved minimum wage.

The Business and Labor Committee voted 4-2 Tuesday to merge two bills and send an amended version of LB327 to the full Legislature.

But Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has already introduced a motion to indefinitely postpone the bill, a first step toward a filibuster. Conrad was a supporter of the petition drive, led by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, that got the minimum wage measure on last year's ballot. It passed easily, with nearly 59% of voters favoring the measure.

It bumped up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour this year and requires additional increases each year until reaching $15 an hour by 2026. The minimum wage is to grow with inflation after that date.

LB327 was introduced by Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, whose family owns a chain of grocery stores. Grocery owners were among the chief supporters of her bill and of LB15, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. The committee amended provisions from Briese’s bill into LB327.

As amended by the committee, LB327 would create two exceptions to the state's minimum wage and limit the future increases.

First, it would create a youth minimum wage of $10.50 an hour for employees ages 14 through 17. However, under the amendment, the youth minimum would not apply to emancipated minors, those living on their own and supporting themselves.

For employees ages 18 and 19, it would set a training wage that starts at $10.50 an hour through 2026, then continue at 75% of the regular minimum wage.

It also would cap future increases in the regular minimum wage at inflation or 1.5% annually, whichever is less.

The proposal would need 33 votes to pass because it seeks to amend a law proposed by initiative petition and approved by voters. The Nebraska Constitution sets a higher-than-usual bar for changing laws proposed by initiative petition.

