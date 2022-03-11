Bill giving environmental regulators more power gets first-round approval

CHRIS DUNKER
Lincoln Journal Star
The Legislature advanced a bill designed to give the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy more latitude to order environmental cleanups.
The bill (LB1102) from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard grants the department's director authority to issue cease-and-desist letters to companies that pose a danger to people and the environment.
It also allows the department to initiate cleanups using a $300,000 cash fund also approved by lawmakers Friday, and recover costs from the companies or individuals determined to be responsible for the contamination.
The bill emerged from an interim study conducted last year following the state environmental department's response to AltEn, an ethanol plant near Mead that has been identified as the source of contamination in the surrounding area.
Bostelman said the bill was forward-looking and would help stop polluters in the future.
It advanced to second-round consideration on a 40-0 vote.
Two senators who supported the bill said they questioned whether LB1102 went far enough to give the Department of Environment and Energy power to stop bad actors before serious damage was done.
Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who did not vote to advance the bill out of the Natural Resources Committee, said the bill was not as forceful as he would have liked.
"This is a complicated issue," Cavanaugh said. "We are trying to make it strong, but not so cumbersome we are forcing an agency to take action when it's not necessary."
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who introduced several bills in response to the AltEn crisis, said she hoped lawmakers could strengthen the bill before the next time it comes up for debate.
"I want to know when we're going to give some things some real teeth," Blood said. "NDEE can already do what we're going to do ... we would like to see it go even further."
Bostelman said the bill was modeled from environmental cleanup laws in Kansas and Missouri, and gave the Department of Environment and Energy more tools to respond to environmental concerns.
Top Journal Star photos for February
Top Journal Star photos for February
Kelly Miller practices disc golf at Tierra/Briarhurst Park, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (center) tries to shoot past Rutgers' Jailyn Mason (left) and Shug Dickson during the second half of a basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Among the drink options at Tipsy Tina's are a 32 ounce margarita (right) and a margarita flight. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference at Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Older editions of Scribe on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Lincoln High. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Bartender Mia Coleman pours a citra kolsch at Backswing Brewing Company on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
(L -R) Roommates and friends Jacob Ray, Zach Borer and Brandon Wardman take advantage of cold temperatures to play pond hockey on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Oak Lake Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Gubernatorial candidates from left, Carol Blood, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour, Theresa Thibodeau, attend a gubernatorial candidate forum, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Allison Weidner drives through Penn State's Niya Beverley and Leilani Kapinus at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln East's Bryaden McPhail (left) makes a layup next to Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter during a high school basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Lincoln East, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his win over Michigan. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) shoots a jump-shot against Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe talks with Laurie Lewis during a break from a city council public comment session on fairness resolution, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Wayne's Jamie Janke celebrates the win against Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family in the girls state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
The Grand Island bowling team celebrates the victory against Northwest during the boys state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Mosi, a three-week-old giraffe, is licked by her mother, Zawadi, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska’s MiCole Cayton (left) attempts to retrieve the ball that Minnesota’s Sara Scalia (14) dropped during the game between Nebraska and Minnesota at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Winside's Art Escalante wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the boy's Class D 145-pound championship match at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Spectators watch as polar plungers make their way to the water at Holmes Lake on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Fremont's Benny Alfaro celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound semifinals match with head coach Ben Wilcox, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
A view of Riley Garden at Riley Elementary School is seen in this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts warms up during a wrestling practice, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Abloom’s manager, Jeanette Steider, prepares bouquets of flowers for valentines day shoppers. Abloom has been a flower shop located in Lincoln, NE since 2008 on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Rally participants hold signs questioning the mitigation efforts for the hazardous waste at the AltEn facility in Mead on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Capitol rotunda. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln's Pub pizza chef David Garcia (left) and line cook Humbirto Avalos work at the restaurant, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser dives during the Heartland Athletic Conference diving championships, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Lincoln Southeast. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
An aerial view of Pioneers Park on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska’s Eric Curry (1) (right) celebrates a three point shot against Minnesota on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.