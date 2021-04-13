Bill proposing alternative means to test those accused of DUI advances

The Nebraska Legislature on Monday gave first-round approval to a bill that would allow drivers who are stopped for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs to be able to continue to drive to school, work and other activities if they consent to testing twice a day pending their court trial.

The proposal (LB271) creating the 24/7 Sobriety Program Act, which advanced on a 34-4 vote, was authored by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and supported by Lancaster County, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Its establishment, estimated to cost $100,000, would be paid for by Lancaster County, Morfeld told the Legislature.

Morfeld was peppered with questions from his colleagues, triggered by a flood of text messages raising concerns about the proposal, before senators accepted amendments he already had prepared to address those objections on a 38-2 vote.

The bill, he said, is modeled after a successful program in South Dakota that has demonstrated it is effective in reducing recidivism and increasing highway safety.