Bill requiring Ricketts to apply for federal rental assistance clears another hurdle

A bill that would require Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million of federal rent and utility assistance money cleared another hurdle in the Legislature.

LB1073 passed the second of three rounds of debate Wednesday afternoon without any discussion. Lawmakers squeezed the bill into their agenda during the second day of budget discussions.

The bill needs to get through one more round of debate before it goes to Ricketts' desk, where it could be vetoed. Ricketts has repeatedly said he is not interested in seeking the money, arguing that Nebraska doesn't need it.

Ricketts noted in a column last week that Nebraska still has about $30 million of unused federal funding from the first round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“Nebraska is not a welfare state,” Ricketts said in the column. “It’s not who we are. But if we take these funds, it will be.”

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said he is committed to getting the bill through the legislative process in time to meet a March 30 federal deadline if senators ultimately pass the bill. That includes time to debate a potential veto override, he said.

Ricketts' office has not commented on whether the governor would veto the legislation.

LB1073 still had a fair amount of naysayers in Wednesday's voice vote, but they were clearly outnumbered by the bill's supporters. The bill passed its first round of debate last week in a 29-7 vote.

Opponents of the bill previously argued that the federal assistance would hurt Nebraska taxpayers. Supporters argued the opposite. State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said last week that the money would help taxpayers because the state would accrue interest, and could just return the funding that wasn’t allocated by the 2025 deadline.

“This is a no-brainer,” Vargas said.

