The Legislature on Friday broke through a filibuster that had trapped a bill to allow concealed carrying of handguns in Nebraska following eight hours of debate and sent it on to second-stage consideration on a 36-12 vote.

The earlier motion to invoke cloture and end the debate was approved on a 36-10 vote.

Friday's action marked a major victory for Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who championed the gun rights proposal, arguing that the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment bestows a fundamental right to "keep and bear arms" without government intrusion in the form of required permits, fees and gun safety training.

The bill (LB77) is expected to encounter additional filibusters waged by its opponents along its continuing journey with legislative rules allowing four hours of debate at second-stage consideration before a cloture motion could be invoked and an additional two hours of debate at the third and final stage of consideration prior to a climactic vote to give final approval to the bill.

Brewer's earlier efforts to enact so-called "conceal carry" legislation fell victim to a filibuster in 2022.

On Friday, Brewer said gun advocates are preparing to offer gun safety training at no cost to gun owners throughout the state as a replacement for the current requirement which is accompanied by a fee.

That declaration followed on the heels of a question posed by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington as to whether Brewer would support a proposal to "offer free training on gun safety for Nebraskans."

In urging a subsequent vote to end the filibuster and move the bill forward, Brewer said the proposal is designed to allow Nebraskans "to protect yourself, your family and your business."

Friday's vote marked a fundamental division between registered Republicans and registered Democrats serving in the nonpartisan Legislature, although four Democrats joined all 32 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill.

They included Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln and Omaha Sens. Mike McDonnell, Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne.

Sen. Lynn Walz of Fremont, a Democrat, did not cast a vote.

Twelve Democrats voted no.

Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln said the legislation "puts children and law enforcement more at risk" and questioned whether it might lead to more suicides.

"A generation of people are asking that we do something to make the world a little safer," Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln said.

While the proposal has wide support outside the state's two largest cities, Lincoln and Omaha police chiefs oppose the legislation.

Brewer is a retired Army colonel who served six tours in Afghanistan, where he was severely wounded. More recently, he has made trips to Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Photos: Judiciary Committee hearing on concealed carry bill