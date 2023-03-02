The Legislature slogged through a filibuster on Thursday en route to a likely initial vote on Friday to move ahead a bill allowing concealed carrying of handguns in Nebraska without permits or safety training toward potential enactment.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, sponsor of LB77, believes he has the 33 votes required to free the bill from the filibuster waged by its opponents and advance it to second-stage floor consideration following completion of the required eight hours of debate before a cloture motion is in order.

The proposal could be trapped again by four hours of debate during second-round consideration before it could be moved along toward final consideration where it could be subjected to a final two hours of debate.

"'I'm here to take up time," Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha told her colleagues in advance of motions to reconsider votes, require roll call votes and invoke a "call of the house" to require all absent senators to return to the legislative chamber and be seated before votes are cast.

"Our committees are not balanced," Cavanaugh said in surveying a conservative grip on the legislative session.

"We're rushing things through," she said.

Brewer argues that the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment bestows a fundamental right to "keep and bear arms" without government interference in the form of required permits, fees and gun safety training.

While Brewer has proposed a pending amendment to address the concerns of some law enforcement officials, the bill continues to be opposed by Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

"Criminals don't care what the law says," Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn said in arguing for the bill.

"I come from a place where we want our Seconnd Amendment rights protected," Sen. Tom Briese of Albion declared.

Active duty shooter drills in schools are "terrifying," Sen. Jen Day of Omaha said, and should not be normalized for children by unchecked gun violence.

The cost of such deadly violence has "a lasting adverse effect," Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln said, and it can be addressed by "common sense gun safety measures."

"If we want to protect kids in school, harden the target," Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte argued, saying schools currently represent "soft targets."

