Nebraska Legislature advances dress code bill
Opponents turned out in force Tuesday to argue against a bill allowing teachers and other school staff to deal physically with violent and disruptive students.
The opposition to LB811 mirrored the response to several past attempts to give teachers more legal backing to use physical intervention with students and more power to remove them from their classrooms.
Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, the Legislature's Education Committee chairman, said he introduced the measure at the request of the Nebraska State Education Association, the union representing teachers and other school personnel.
He cast the bill as a way to keep teachers from leaving the profession, exacerbating the teacher shortage, while trying to protect the learning environment for all students.
"Friends, we have got to do something here," he said at a public hearing on the bill. "We have to allow teachers to defend themselves, their students and their hallways."
Isau Metes, speaking for NSEA, said teachers want the ability to use reasonable physical intervention without fear of professional or administrative discipline. She said they also want to get training in how best to handle difficult students, training that is only available in some districts.
She was joined by Ben Welsch, a math teacher at Hastings High School, in supporting the bill. Murman said other teachers were fearful about testifying.
But representatives from nearly 20 groups spoke against the measure. They included administrators and school board officials, parents of children with disabilities and representatives of civil rights, disability rights and child advocacy groups.
They argued that LB811 would endanger the rights of students, particularly students with disabilities and students of color. They said it would increase the likelihood of school staff using physical interventions without resolving concerns about violence in schools.
"We need to stop this bill once and for all," said Edison McDonald, executive director of the Arc of Nebraska. "Students and families are tired of being attacked, tired of coming home with finger marks on their necks and tired of feeling threatened."
Shavonna Holman, an Omaha Public Schools board member, said physical interventions lead to an escalation of violence, rather than stopping it. She said such interventions can break a student's trust in a teacher, which is important for learning.
Lauren Micek Vargas, executive director of the Education Rights Counsel, said her group already handles cases of children as young as 4 years old who have been physically restrained. She argued that LB811 would put children's health and safety at risk by allowing any school staff member to restrain any child.
As introduced, the bill would spell out that teachers and other school staff could use “reasonable physical intervention” with a student to protect that student or other people from physical injury.
Staff also could use physical intervention to secure items that the student could use to cause injury. But actions used to inflict pain as a penalty for disapproved behavior would not be allowed.
In addition, LB811 would require administrators to immediately remove a student from a class when requested by a teacher or other school personnel, unless the removal is barred by the student’s special-education plan.
Teachers and other staff would be protected from professional or administrative discipline for using physical intervention or for having a student removed from class.
Other parts of the bill would require behavioral awareness and intervention training for teachers and some other school personnel by the end of the 2026-27 school year. Training costs would be paid with state lottery dollars.
