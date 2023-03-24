The Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on Friday advanced an amended version of a bill that loosens the requirements for motorcyclists to wear a helmet while riding in Nebraska.

The priority bill (LB91) from Sen. Ben Hansen allows any motorcyclist or passenger over the age of 21 who has completed a safety course to ride without a helmet.

The amendment approved by the committee requires motorcycles and their passengers from outside of Nebraska to have completed an equivalent course in their own states, and to carry proof of their completion while passing through the Cornhusker state.

Any rider not wearing a helmet who has not completed the course, or is under the age of 21, would be subjected to a $250 fine. According to the amendment, the fine would only be levied as a secondary offense.

Five senators voted to advance the bill: Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, and Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha.

Sens. Mike Moser of Columbus and Bruce Bostelman of Brainard voted against the bill. Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh did not vote.

Most states in the region require motorcycle riders under the age of 19 to wear a helmet.

