One could spend substantial time at Fort Robinson State Park and barely appreciate the depth of its importance in Nebraska history, an Omaha lawmaker told a legislative committee Thursday.

State Sen. Justin Wayne included the 149-year-old former U.S. Army post near Crawford among three sites or historical topics on which he wants the state to spend a combined $35 million to help preserve or develop more fully.

He presented Legislative Bill 474 to the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, whose chairman, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, is one of Wayne’s two co-sponsors.

LB474, which Wayne admitted needs refinement before it can be passed, also calls for the state to buy and repair the flood-damaged Mayhew Cabin and museum at Nebraska City and help develop a Standing Bear and Ponca Cultural Center on historical Ponca Tribe of Nebraska land near Niobrara.

Mayhew Cabin, also known somewhat incorrectly as “John Brown’s Cave,” is Nebraska’s lone surviving outpost on the westernmost leg of the pre-Civil War Underground Railroad that ferried escaped Black slaves to freedom.

Standing Bear, a 19th-century Ponca leader, won the right to return to Nebraska from Oklahoma in a famous 1879 federal trial at which U.S. District Judge Elmer Dundy ruled Native Americans are “persons within the meaning of the law.”

Wayne, one of the Legislature’s two Black members, said the three sites in different corners of Nebraska are vital to understanding the history of Nebraska and two of its historic minority groups.

LB474 focuses “on some really great intersections between rural history, Nebraska history, African American history and Native community history and overall our country’s history,” he told the committee.

Observers of Thursday’s hearing could readily see the partnership behind LB474 between Wayne and Brewer, a registered Oglala Sioux Tribe member. Gering Sen. Brian Hardin is the bill’s other co-sponsor.

Wayne said he first visited Fort Robinson after joining Brewer for a western Nebraska turkey hunt. That’s when he first began to perceive the broad historical vistas that unfolded there after its 1874 founding.

“It was initially small, a third-rate outpost,” but grew into “one of the busiest, bustling fortresses in America,” he said.

An active Army post until 1947, Fort Robinson was laid out near the Oglala Lakota’s Red Cloud Agency, later moved to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

It witnessed the 1877 shooting death of Lakota legend Crazy Horse and the 1879 “Cheyenne Outbreak” of Dull Knife’s Northern Cheyenne band trying to return from forced exile in Oklahoma to ancestral lands in Montana.

African Americans were prominent in the fort’s late 1800s history as members of the all-Black 9th U.S. Cavalry, one of two such “Buffalo Soldier” regiments.

In the 20th century, Wayne said, Fort Robinson developed into one of the world’s premier equine centers as a U.S. cavalry remount depot. It hosted a K-9 dog-training school and was a close neighbor to a German POW camp during World War II.

Its postwar passage into the hands of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and then the state has preserved much of the fort’s history. But its tourist-related amenities are aging and its historical messages scattered, Wayne said.

“The structures need to be preserved, (and) the facilities are inadequate,” he said. “Fort Robinson needs new lodging, an updated RV park and just modern amenities.”

In the quarter-century-long transition from Army property to state ownership, Wayne said, History Nebraska, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the University of Nebraska all ended up owning portions of the park.

History Nebraska manages many of Fort Robinson’s historical features, while Game and Parks provides lodging and park activities. NU operates the Trailside Museum, which focuses on the northern Panhandle’s natural history and prehistoric archaeological significance.

LB 474 would provide help to Fort Robinson and the Standing Bear project as matching funds to private money raised for improving the fort or establishing the Niobrara cultural center.

Jill Dolberg, History Nebraska’s interim director, officially testified in a neutral capacity but said the formerly named Nebraska State Historical Society is eager to discuss ideas for improving Fort Robinson’s amenities and coordinating its historical stories.

“We don’t often see bills that are so enthusiastic about history,” she said.

History Nebraska owns and manages about a dozen Fort Robinson buildings, she said. But its interpretative displays are “old and tired, admittedly, and it doesn’t tell the full story of the site.”

Dolberg was the only speaker on Fort Robinson at Thursday’s hearing, which drew testimony from seven supporters of saving the Mayhew Cabin or developing what would be Nebraska’s first museum devoted to Standing Bear.

Slaves escaping from violence-torn “Bleeding Kansas” in the mid-1850s would hide in tunnels below the cabin, built by Allen and Barbara Mayhew in 1854. They were guided toward Iowa by Barbara’s brother John Henri Kagi, an associate of famed abolitionist John Brown who died during the latter’s 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry in present-day West Virginia.

A later owner moved the cabin slightly north due to road construction in 1937, crafting new tunnels below. The cabin was listed on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in 2003 and the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

But floods in 2013 and 2019 ruined the tunnel exit and damaged a neighboring museum, triggering still-festering legal disputes between Nebraska City and the nonprofit Mayhew Cabin Foundation over responsibility for the damage.

The foundation wasn’t represented at Thursday’s hearing, but Mayor Bryan Bequette and former City Attorney Drew Graham said they’d welcome the state’s assistance in enabling repairs to the cabin and museum.

Several Ponca Tribe of Nebraska leaders urged Brewer’s committee to help advance a Standing Bear museum, as did Judi gaiashkibos, a member of the tribe and executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

Nebraska donated a Standing Bear sculpture for U.S. Capitol display in 2019, and replicas stand on Lincoln’s Centennial Mall and in Niobrara. But the only Standing Bear museum in existence is located in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

