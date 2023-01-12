Bill would force Omaha and Lincoln to create citizen police oversight boards

Omaha and Lincoln would have to create citizen police oversight boards with staff investigators under a bill introduced in the Legislature.

The bill (LB284) would also require college degrees for law enforcement officers, tighten up requirements for no-knock warrants and bar law enforcement from keeping lists of purported gang members.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said he introduced the bill on Wednesday because he believes changes are needed in law enforcement. The measure addresses several concerns raised in recent years, particularly after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in 2020.

“It’s not to demonize police,” he said. “I think we need real police accountability in the state of Nebraska.”

McKinney said citizen police oversight boards are needed so the public has a place to take complaints and concerns other than the police departments themselves or the city administration.

Under the bill, the boards would be charged with investigating police-involved shootings, allegations of police mistreatment or misconduct and complaints from the public, as well as allegations from police employees about discrimination or sexual harassment on the job. The boards also would monitor and evaluate policing standards, patterns and practices.

In addition, LB284 would require that new law enforcement trainees have a college degree and that existing officers get a college degree by 2037. The bill would prohibit law enforcement from collecting or keeping lists of people suspected of gang membership and would require them to delete existing lists.

McKinney said gang membership lists are not accurate and people have no way of knowing if they have been put on a list or how they can get off one.

