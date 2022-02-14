Bill would give Nebraska governor pot of money to attract, keep businesses

In an increasingly competitive environment, an Omaha senator wants to give Nebraska’s governor a new incentive to lure and retain businesses — a pot of money to use at his or her discretion.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom introduced Legislative Bill 729, which would create a fund within the Department of Economic Development that could be used for economic or infrastructure development that would help land a high-impact business project or facility or to keep a business already located in the state. A high-impact business is one that is expected to create a net benefit to the state, through jobs and investments, compared with the cost of the incentive.

Assuming a project meets the necessary requirements, including thresholds for jobs and salaries, the governor would have the discretion to award the funding.

“This is just another little extra thing that the governor can put on the table and say let’s do the deal,” Lindstrom told the Legislature’s Revenue Committee last week.

Asked whether he would support the bill, a spokesperson for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the governor had no comment on the proposal. Ricketts is in his final year in office due to term limits.

LB 729 would create the fund — it wouldn’t allocate any money into it. State dollars put into the fund would be at the discretion of the Legislature. Lindstrom also didn’t put a cap on the amount of money the governor could award for individual projects.

Lindstrom, a two-term lawmaker who is also a Republican candidate for governor, said he was inspired by a similar program created in Oklahoma in 2011. Since then the program has awarded about $14 million to seven companies, according to Lindstrom. That resulted in the creation of 3,500 jobs and $3.4 billion in investments by those companies.

Most of those incentives went toward construction. For example, it awarded $3 million to General Electric for construction of a new facility in Oklahoma City. It also awarded $1.5 million to Macy’s for employee training.

While one of the investments led to the creation of jobs earning a salary bellow the average annual pay in the state, a 2018 report by a commission created to evaluate the program concluded it had a net positive return on investment for Oklahoma.

A 2018 study that looked at a similar program in Arkansas was less conclusive.

The study, published in Review of Regional Studies, found no evidence that the Arkansas program increased employment or business establishment in counties with a project that received subsidies.

Business incentive programs are not new in Nebraska. For more than a decade the state had the Nebraska Advantage Act, which provided tax credits and exemptions to companies that reached employment and investment thresholds.

Lawmakers eventually questioned the effectiveness of the program. In 2018, a committee of lawmakers called for ending the program a year earlier than its original expiration date in 2020.

That was replaced by the ImagiNE Act, which provides various tax credits based on the number of jobs created, the wages for those jobs, the type of business, the amount of investment and the location of the business. The ImagiNE Act faced a tumultuous journey and at one point was used as a bargaining chip by rural senators seeking property tax relief. It was ultimately folded into a compromise bill passed in 2021.

Jennifer Creager with the Greater Omaha Chamber told the Revenue Committee this past week that there were discussions about creating a discretionary fund similar to Lindstrom’s proposal around the time the ImagiNE Act was drafted. However, given that governors have not historically requested the fund and concerns over transparency, it was taken off the table early in the process of crafting the act.

Creager, who also testified on behalf of the Lincoln and state chambers and Nebraska Bankers Association, spoke in support of Lindstrom’s bill, adding that it could allow the state to be more nimble when responding to economic development opportunities.

Lindstrom said that is the goal.

“To me there is one extra step that other states have that we don’t and that’s a governor’s closing fund,” he said, referencing a shortened version of the fund’s name.

“It’s ultimately something to make us competitive.”

