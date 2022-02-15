Bill would prohibit Nebraska colleges from denying money to groups based on beliefs

A bill sparked by a religious discrimination lawsuit against the University of Nebraska drew divided reactions at a legislative committee hearing Monday after opponents expressed concerns about the bill’s potential wide-ranging impacts.

Introduced by Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, LB1050 would prohibit the state’s public postsecondary institutions from denying any political, religious or ideological student organizations benefits that are available to other student organizations. The bill applies to the NU campuses, state college campuses and community colleges.

The bill comes after Ratio Christi, a Christian student organization with a chapter at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, filed a lawsuit in late October alleging that the university, via the University Program Council, discriminated against Ratio Christi by denying its request for money to bring a Christian philosopher to campus. The money would have come from student fees.

Flood, a Republican who is running to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, told the Legislature’s Education Committee the bill would help avoid costly lawsuits that have occurred in other states. Flood said 16 states have passed similar laws.

Several people, including Logan Spena, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom’s Center for Academic Freedom, spoke in support of Flood’s bill. ADF is representing Ratio Christi in the lawsuit.

“A bill like this will prevent any administrative discretion giving rise to unnecessary liability,” Spena said.

However, committee members Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who is running as a Democrat to replace Fortenberry, and Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha expressed concern that the bill would require public institutions to consider funding groups with extremist or discriminatory views.

“Most Nebraskans would be shocked to think that public dollars could go to groups that support satanism," Pansing Brooks said as an example. The bill could also require public institutions to consider funding requests from white supremacists or groups hostile to the LGBTQ community, she said.

While Spena said the bill would prohibit the state’s postsecondary institutions from denying funding specifically because of ideology, he said the schools could still punish any bad actions taken by such groups.

“It doesn’t prohibit the university from enforcing any of its own conduct rules against individuals who engage in, say, racial harassment,” Spena said. “In the event that there was an extremist group that was requiring leaders to engage in extremist activity, that activity could still be punished.”

McKinney, who is Black, voiced concern about people’s view of Nebraska if the bill passes.

“We have to draw the line on what is and is not acceptable in our communities,” he said. “This would make our state less attractive, especially to people who look like me.”

