Blueprint Nebraska seeks income tax cuts, other tax reforms, to boost economy

But Smith pushed back on the criticism, saying the Blueprint plan would eliminate individual income taxes for those earning less than $50,000 a year ($100,000 for a married couple).

He said it's also projected to generate an additional $2 billion over the next 10 years that could be devoted to property tax relief, or increases in state aid to local schools, another way to cut property taxes. Unlike in many other states, a majority of K-12 education funding in Nebraska comes from local sources, a factor that is often blamed for the chronically high property taxes.

Among highlights of the proposal:

* Individual income taxes would be eliminated for those with annual incomes of $50,000 or less ($100,000 for a married couple), and income taxes for those with higher earnings would decrease gradually over 10 years to 4.99%. That would be down from the current 6.84%, which is among the highest rates among neighboring states.