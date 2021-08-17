Blueprint Nebraska seeks income tax cuts, other tax reforms, to boost economy

A statewide economic-development initiative, launched by Nebraska business and higher education leaders, is calling for cuts in state individual income taxes and corporate income taxes among several steps to help boost the state's population and economy.
Blueprint Nebraska, at a news conference Tuesday, projected that 66,000 jobs and 73,000 residents would be added over a decade by cutting income taxes, increasing investment in research and development of businesses, and helping highly skilled and highly sought new employees pay off student loan debt.
Its plan would offset the income tax cuts by eliminating sales tax exemptions on several services. New taxes would be imposed on auto repairs, plumbing and roofing services, legal and accounting bills, as well as haircuts and tickets to sporting events and concerts.
Groceries would remain tax-exempt, but 20% of the exemption on doctors' bills would be removed, and 40% of the tax exemption on medical equipment would be eliminated.
"The Blueprint Nebraska plan will give communities in Greater Nebraska a distinct advantage for retaining and attracting workforce talent, by providing the region's best balance of economic opportunity and quality of life," said Owen Palm, co-chair of Blueprint Nebraska and CEO of 21st Century Holdings in Scottsbluff.
Former Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who serves as executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, said the proposals are intended to be a "framework" for possible legislative action, and not the draft of a bill.
"I think our framework will be broadly supported. But it's up to Sen. (Lou Ann) Linehan (who chairs the Legislature's Revenue Committee) and Gov. (Pete) Ricketts to take it and put it into legislation," Smith said.
Ricketts, a conservative Republican, helped found Blueprint Nebraska as a way to boost the state's economy and modernize its tax system. But he also has opposed "tax shifts" such as the one proposed in the Blueprint plan — reducing income taxes while increasing sales taxes by expanding the number of things taxed.
Linehan, who chairs the committee that drafts tax policy for the state, has said that she's expecting ambitious proposals to modernize the state's tax system will be considered in the 2022 legislative session.
Blueprint's past proposals have been opposed by progressive groups who say they primarily benefit the rich, by cutting income taxes, and hurt the poor, by imposing new taxes on services such as auto repairs, plumbing services and haircuts.
But Smith pushed back on the criticism, saying the Blueprint plan would eliminate individual income taxes for those earning less than $50,000 a year ($100,000 for a married couple).
He said it's also projected to generate an additional $2 billion over the next 10 years that could be devoted to property tax relief, or increases in state aid to local schools, another way to cut property taxes. Unlike in many other states, a majority of K-12 education funding in Nebraska comes from local sources, a factor that is often blamed for the chronically high property taxes.
Among highlights of the proposal:
* Individual income taxes would be eliminated for those with annual incomes of $50,000 or less ($100,000 for a married couple), and income taxes for those with higher earnings would decrease gradually over 10 years to 4.99%. That would be down from the current 6.84%, which is among the highest rates among neighboring states.
* Corporate income taxes would decline from the current 5.58% for those corporations earning $100,000 or less a year, and 7.81% for companies with higher incomes, to 4% and (eventually) 4.99%, respectively.
* The state's sales tax base would be broadened by taxing more services, with at least some medical services to be taxed.
* State tax credits for investments in research and business development would double.
* Student college loan relief for highly skilled workers would be offered at up to $12,000 over five years. Manufacturing workers would get loan relief of up to $1,200 over five years. Both efforts are projected to attract more workers to Nebraska, addressing a critical shortage.
* The state's inheritance tax would be eliminated, a move that proponents say will retain an additional 10% of the state's retirees.
The proposals by Blueprint Nebraska were studied by Regional Economic Models Inc., which projected their economic and fiscal impacts.
Other observers expressed various opinions on Blueprint’s proposed initiative.
Sen. Carol Blood, who’s considering a 2022 gubernatorial run as a Democrat, said Blueprint's news conference left a number of her concerns and questions unaddressed.
The proposal is “not good policy,” Blood said. “I believe that this is, as usual, attacks on the working class and our senior citizens," she said. "This is just another shell game where they’re moving things around to pretend they’re going to lower property taxes and make things better.”
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts, said the governor’s office is reviewing the plan.
“The governor will work with the Revenue Committee on tax cut plans for the 2022 session," Gage said. "And he will work to stop any attempt to dismantle property tax relief.”
Open Sky Policy Institute, a think tank based in Lincoln, questioned whether the proposal would be good for the state.
“If the goal is to increase the number of people coming to Nebraska, I’m not sure if this tax plan really accomplishes that,” executive director Renee Fry said. She said her group is concerned that the plan, as well as potential revisions to it, risks placing greater economic burden on lower- and middle-income families. She said Open Sky is discussing the details with Blueprint.
On a broad scale, Blueprint’s proposal would foster economic growth, said University of Nebraska-Lincoln economist Eric Thompson.
“For economic growth and efficiency, it does make sense to eliminate (sales tax) exemptions and lower either the income tax rate or the sales tax rate,” he said.
Thompson expressed concerns with some elements, including allocating state tax revenues to provide local property tax relief.
“Once you cross levels of government like that, you may create some incentives for additional spending at the local level, which may not benefit the economy as much,” he said.
Smith said Blueprint Nebraska executives plan to promote the plan by holding town halls across the state in the coming months.
Blueprint Nebraska was launched in 2018 by Hank Bounds, then the president of the University of Nebraska system, as well as Ricketts and state business leaders. Palm and Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific Corp., are the co-chairs.