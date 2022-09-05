Bob Kerrey: Censorship in schools 'dangerous to democracy'

Then-Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey greets and signs autographs for school children. Kerrey, who had started several small businesses after returning from Vietnam, got interested in politics after he managed a friend’s race for the Nebraska Legislature.
History Nebraska, courtesy photo
Bob Kerrey being given the Medal of Honor by President Richard Nixon in the White House in May 1970. Kerrey, a U.S. Navy SEAL, lost his lower leg in Vietnam in 1969.
Courtesy photo
Sen. Bob Kerrey with fellow members of the United State Senate’s Ag Committee in 1995. Kerrey served as a U.S. senator for 12 years after a term as Nebraska’s governor. He also ran for president in 1992, losing to Bill Clinton in the Democratic primary.
Library of Congress; Courtesy photo
Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska senator and UNL alum, delivers the 2018 commencement address at the undergraduate commencement at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bob Kerrey is worried about our schools. More specifically, the former Nebraska governor, U.S. senator and college president is worried we are risking what he thinks makes our education system great.
We’re woefully underspending on education and underinvesting in our children, he argued during a recent interview.
We’re falling prey to the forces of censorship – forces that always harm democracy, he thinks.
And, in an age when terms like “CRT” are used as weapons, we’re either purposefully or accidentally losing sight of the idea that open and earnest debate is how American children – and American adults – can learn and grow.
“Education is going to be contentious,” Kerrey said. “The fact we have differences of opinion and sometimes those differences are expressed in angry words isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength.”
What American history narrative is taught is a particularly fraught battleground, Kerrey thinks.
We ignore all of American history at our own peril, he thinks. We can’t get better unless we grapple with, and learn from, the good, the bad and the ugly.
“America has done some terrible things, so if you want your kids to be taught honestly they’re going to have to learn things that can be unpleasant,” he said.
This can be very uncomfortable for parents, he noted, particularly if a son or daughter comes home from school and says they learned something that conflicts with what the parents have taught at home.
But examining our ideas, as well as falsehoods and mythologies, is part of a healthy democracy.
“That’s the whole basis of education — to provide the opportunity to learn the truth and then have the courage to say it.”
Censorship or suppression, he said, is “really dangerous to democracy.”
Conversely, “If you tell young people the whole system is broken, the country’s a mess, nothing works, don’t expect them to be good citizens,” he said.
The discord of modern America seems familiar to Kerrey, who believes we experienced something similar in the 1960s and 1970s.
The difference: Rampant cynicism, Kerrey thinks, one that turns conversations toxic and makes it easier to attack the rule of law.
“You don’t have to look very far to find reasons to be cynical,” he said. “I just think it’s a mistake when people make that choice – because it is a choice. I personally choose to be a skeptic. There’s a distinction.”
“I am continually inspired by the effort of human beings to make things better.”
No one gets through life without suffering loss, said Kerrey, who lost a leg and friends during the Vietnam War. Everyone has grievances.
But a lifelong curiosity about what lies over the next horizon has led Kerrey down some unexpected paths.
After a routine enough start for this solidly middle class product that included earning a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he embarked on the first of his outlier experiences by training as a U.S. Navy SEAL. He was an officer team leader in Vietnam when he lost part of his lower leg in action. He received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Medal of Honor.
Kerrey was also accused of war crimes by the Vietnamese government for actions his unit took in a 1969 raid on the fishing village of Thanh Phong that killed 21 civilians, including women and children. He initially said the casualties occurred in a crossfire with Viet Cong. In the face of Vietnamese witnesses and members of his team who refuted that version of events, he’s since acknowledged his unit carried out an execution-style atrocity. He’s expressed remorse for what happened in the fog of that dirty war.
Many observers suggest his post-war life of service has been about seeking redemption. Kerrey said his experiences have taught him not to judge too quickly.
“One of the reasons I can adjust when somebody does something terrible is that I’m in the same category,” he said. “There are plenty of things I’ve done that I’m not that proud of at all.”
After leaving Vietnam, Kerrey sharpened his political chops working on a voter registration drive, managing a friend’s campaign for the Nebraska Legislature and serving on Lincoln’s Human Rights Commission. As an entrepreneur he staked himself in various enterprises that eventually grew into the Grandmother’s restaurant chain, the Prairie Life Fitness Center and other ventures.
Savvy and magnetism carried him to the governor’s office in 1982 and the U.S. Senate in 1988. He served two terms. Before Mr. Kerrey went to Washington, he enjoyed a celeb romance with actress Debra Winger. He quipped then: “She swept me off my foot.”
After he retired from the U.S. Senate in 2001, he became president of the New School in New York City. There, he grew academic programs and endowment coffers, but ultimately he faced opposition from students and a no-confidence vote from faculty. He resigned in 2009.
He is on the board of a NYC nonprofit, Pursuit, whose intensive software coding boot camp program lands graduates high-paying tech jobs. He’s worked with the innovative higher ed provider Minerva Project and its Minerva University. As managing director of NYC-based Allen & Company, he also identifies and advises social entrepreneurs.
Since a failed 2012 run for the U.S. Senate that saw him reestablish Nebraska residency, he’s content being a wizened elder, applying lessons learned as a board member and consultant.
Regarding leadership lessons learned, “maybe the most important thing a leader has to do,” he said, “is be open to the possibility they’re wrong.”
But he knows this: America, and Nebraska, can’t go anywhere without a strong educational system.
The country is “underinvesting in our kids by a substantial amount,” he said. “There’s no question we’re going to pay a price for it.”
He points out early educational deficits are increasingly difficult to reverse as children approach adolescence. Factors that contribute to achievement gaps are sometimes beyond the scope of schools, he notes.
High-quality Nebraska education is key if the state wants to keep its best and brightest.
“If taxpayers shortchange investments in the basic infrastructure – great universities, community colleges, schools – don’t be surprised when young people see opportunities someplace else,” he said.
He applauds UNL, his alma mater, for making tuition free for students from low-income households. He believes it will increase opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be there for children from Nebraska’s working-class families. More scholarship programs that reward students who want to stay in state to attend college, he said, “would help competitively” in Nebraska attracting and retaining its best and brightest.
Kerrey counts the state’s community colleges as important complements to four-year schools.
Community colleges are much more flexible to changes in the job market, he said. They are much more able to quickly address labor shortages.
“I remember visiting K-12 classrooms and asking, ‘How many of you are going to college?’ All the hands raised. I thought, ‘That’s not good’ – we shouldn’t be telling kids you’re a failure if you don’t go to college.”
Community colleges are also major accelerators for students going on to complete professional degrees at four-year universities.
If recent events teach us anything, Kerrey said, it’s that we need to lean into evidence-based truths and proactive values, not conspiracy theories.
After “the horror” of last year’s insurrection at the Capitol, Kerrey feels democracy is still viable so long as there’s free, open debate and dialogue. “It’s the reason why I continue to love America,” he said.
The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.
Bob Kerrey 100
Bob Kerrey announces he will run for President of the United States. (Ted Kirk/Lincoln Journal Star)
Sen. Chuck Hagel (left) and former Sen. Bob Kerrey spoke at Kimball Recital Hall on Thursday on health reform, but afterward they focused on the gathering thunderclouds that await the next president.( HEIDI HOFFMAN/Lincoln Journal Star)
Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., left, and former Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., take part in a press conference announcing plans for the construction of the Hagel-Kerrey Lodge, which will be part of a retreat for wounded warriors and their families, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2007.
Bob Kerrey discusses media coverage of his experiences in Vietnam during an interview, May 2001, in his office at New School University in New York City. The new president of the urban campus plans a forum today to hear student and community views on the issue. (TED KIRK/ Lincoln Journal Star)
Former Sen. Bob Kerrey addresses a crowd that gathered in June 2002, for a book signing of Kerrey's autobiography "When I Was a Young Man" at Lee Booksellers in the Edgewood Shopping Center. Among the people at the event were former Sen. Jim Exon and faces from Kerrey's childhood. (TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star)
Commission member and former Sen. Bob Kerrey listens to testimony from National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to the independent commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks Thursday, April 8, 2004, in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Jim Exon (left) Bob Kerrey and Gene Budig join in Auld Lang Syne at the close of the Frank B. Morrison Sr. memorial service, April 23, 2004, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Exon and Kerrey were among five former governors in attendance. (WILLIAM LAUER/Lincoln Journal Star)
President Clinton, left, and Neb. Sen Bob Kerrey listen to the national anthem Friday Dec. 8, 2000 , before Clinton addressed an estimated crowd of more than 5,000 at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha. It was Bob Kerrey joined President Clinton on Clinton's only trip to Nebraska during his presidency Dec. 8. Kerrey said he was moved by Nebraskans' patriotism. (AP PHOTO)
Former SEALs (from left) Darryl Wilson, Garry Parrott, Sen. Bob Kerrey, Andy Anderson and John Ware pose with "Kerrey For President" signs at the Strategic Air Command Museum in Nov. 2000. Kerrey hosted a dinner at the museum Saturday to show his gratitude to his constituents. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
The entire Kerrey family, with the exception of Nancy (Kerrey) Swarts and her family, got together to celebrate Thanksgiving. From left to right, they are: (back row) Pat and John Kerrey; Dean and Pat Kunc; Jimmy Kerrey; Laurie, Mike and Jack Flaherty, Dennis Brennan; (middle row) Dean and Jessie Rasmussen; Jim and Lois Kerrey; Bob Kerrey; Terry Nelson-Kerrey and Bill Kerrey; Sue Brennan; (front row) Corey, Matt and Brian Kunc; Ben and Lindsey Kerrey (Bob's children); and Janine and Jennifer Rasmussen. Library photo.
After a recent day of campaigning, Lindsey Kerrey gives her dad, Bob Kerrey, a kiss before they attend a dinner for the Democratic senatorial candidate at the Hilton Hote. Oct. 27, 1988. Library photo.
Gov. Bob Kerrey is escorted by state Sens. Karen Kilgarin of Omaha (left) and Shirley Marsh of Lincoln to the new women's restroom adjacent to the lefislative chamber. Marsh had advocated for years that a convenient restroom for women members be construced, and since the 1983 session the new facility was added at a cost of about $38,000. Jan. 4, 1984. Library photo.
Gov. Bob Kerrey joins in with the Cherry County Centennial celebrants whose Centennial Express Caravan stopped in front of the Capitol Tuesday. Kerrey presented a proclamation to the group, noting the centennial. The caravan includes Dr. Todd's horse-drawn medicine wagon, dancing girls and a banjo player to hawk a cure-all medicine and genuine Sandhills sarsaparilla. Aug. 9, 1983. Library photo.
Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) is accompanied by movie actress Debra Winger during a public appearance in Omaha. Kerrey spoke at the dedication of the Omaha Community Corrections Center. Kerrey and Winger have been dating for over two years. (AP) Jul. 1985. Library photo.
Democratic presidential aspirant Bob Kerrey and his sister, Jessie, are pictured in the academic section of the Lincoln (Nebraska) Northeasy High School 1961 yearbook. Although he weighed only 152 pounds and suffered from asthma, he still lettered in football and ran track. (AP) Library photo.
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) welcomes professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to Nebraska in 1986 at Omaha's Civic Auditorium. Kerrey was among more than 11,000 "Hulkamania" fans who turned out to see "King Kong" Bundy, "Mad Dog" Vachon and others at an all-star night of wrestling.
Bob Kerrey announces he will run for President of the United States. (Ted Kirk/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 101
Bob Kerrey out for a morning run. (Ted Kirk/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 102
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) chats with Bill Harris in 1987. (Journal Star file photo)
Bob Kerrey 103
New School University President Bob Kerrey chats with Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., at a reception at Kerrey's home in Manhatta. (ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 104
(From left) David Domina, Helen Boosalis, Robert Prokop, Bob Kerrey and Chris Beutler stand in front of the Democratic Headquarters on 14th Street in May 1986. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 105
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Bob Kerrey 106
Sen. Chuck Hagel (left) and former Sen. Bob Kerrey spoke at Kimball Recital Hall on Thursday on health reform, but afterward they focused on the gathering thunderclouds that await the next president.( HEIDI HOFFMAN/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 107
Bob Kerrey (left), Ben Nelson and Jim Exon. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 108
Bob Kerrey wears diving gear during his U.S. Navy SEAL training. (AP PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 109
David Karnes (left) and Bob Kerrey debate at the Nebraska State Fair, September 1988. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 110
Challenger Bob Kerrey listens while Gov. Charles Thone drives home a point, September 10, 1982
Bob Kerrey 111
Bob Kerrey (left) and Ben Nelson serve up pancakes for supporters at a campaign rally at Firefighters Hall. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 112
Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., left, and former Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., take part in a press conference announcing plans for the construction of the Hagel-Kerrey Lodge, which will be part of a retreat for wounded warriors and their families, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2007.
Bob Kerrey 113
Former US Senator Bob Kerrey listens to the opening statement given by National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice to the 9/11 Commission Washington, DC April 8, 2004. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 114
"I'm not Hamlet": Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey says his career reassessment "is a life decision I need to make" in January 2000. (TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 115
Bob Kerrey discusses media coverage of his experiences in Vietnam during an interview, May 2001, in his office at New School University in New York City. The new president of the urban campus plans a forum today to hear student and community views on the issue. (TED KIRK/ Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 116
Former Sen. Bob Kerrey addresses a crowd that gathered in June 2002, for a book signing of Kerrey's autobiography "When I Was a Young Man" at Lee Booksellers in the Edgewood Shopping Center. Among the people at the event were former Sen. Jim Exon and faces from Kerrey's childhood. (TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 117
Commission member and former Sen. Bob Kerrey listens to testimony from National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to the independent commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks Thursday, April 8, 2004, in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Bob Kerrey 118
President Richard Nixon (left) with Bob Kerrey after the ceremony where Kerrey was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. (JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 119
At a crossroad in Sept. 2000, Sen. Bob Kerrey leaves public office pursuing a career in the private sector. (WILLIAM LAUER/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 120
Jim Exon (left) Bob Kerrey and Gene Budig join in Auld Lang Syne at the close of the Frank B. Morrison Sr. memorial service, April 23, 2004, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Exon and Kerrey were among five former governors in attendance. (WILLIAM LAUER/Lincoln Journal Star)
Bob Kerrey 121
President Clinton, left, and Neb. Sen Bob Kerrey listen to the national anthem Friday Dec. 8, 2000 , before Clinton addressed an estimated crowd of more than 5,000 at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha. It was Bob Kerrey joined President Clinton on Clinton's only trip to Nebraska during his presidency Dec. 8. Kerrey said he was moved by Nebraskans' patriotism. (AP PHOTO)
Bob Kerrey 122
Former SEALs (from left) Darryl Wilson, Garry Parrott, Sen. Bob Kerrey, Andy Anderson and John Ware pose with "Kerrey For President" signs at the Strategic Air Command Museum in Nov. 2000. Kerrey hosted a dinner at the museum Saturday to show his gratitude to his constituents. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
kerrey 123.jpg
Bob Kerrey high school senior picture. Library photo.
kerrey 124.jpg
The entire Kerrey family, with the exception of Nancy (Kerrey) Swarts and her family, got together to celebrate Thanksgiving. From left to right, they are: (back row) Pat and John Kerrey; Dean and Pat Kunc; Jimmy Kerrey; Laurie, Mike and Jack Flaherty, Dennis Brennan; (middle row) Dean and Jessie Rasmussen; Jim and Lois Kerrey; Bob Kerrey; Terry Nelson-Kerrey and Bill Kerrey; Sue Brennan; (front row) Corey, Matt and Brian Kunc; Ben and Lindsey Kerrey (Bob's children); and Janine and Jennifer Rasmussen. Library photo.
kerrey 125.jpg
After a recent day of campaigning, Lindsey Kerrey gives her dad, Bob Kerrey, a kiss before they attend a dinner for the Democratic senatorial candidate at the Hilton Hote. Oct. 27, 1988. Library photo.
kerrey 126.jpg
Kerrey has first dance with mother. Ne. Gov. Inauguration. Jan 7, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 127.jpg
Bob Kerrey and children. Neb. Gov. inauguration. Jan 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 128.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey is escorted by state Sens. Karen Kilgarin of Omaha (left) and Shirley Marsh of Lincoln to the new women's restroom adjacent to the lefislative chamber. Marsh had advocated for years that a convenient restroom for women members be construced, and since the 1983 session the new facility was added at a cost of about $38,000. Jan. 4, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 130.jpg
Moderator William F. Buckley (left) and Gov. bob Kerrey talk during a taping of Buckley's "Firing Line" show. April 19, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 131.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey joins in with the Cherry County Centennial celebrants whose Centennial Express Caravan stopped in front of the Capitol Tuesday. Kerrey presented a proclamation to the group, noting the centennial. The caravan includes Dr. Todd's horse-drawn medicine wagon, dancing girls and a banjo player to hawk a cure-all medicine and genuine Sandhills sarsaparilla. Aug. 9, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 132.jpg
At the Statehouse cafeteria, Kerrey, his brother Bill (left) and retired lobbyist Lloyd MacDowell line up to buy coffee. Jan. 2, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 133.jpg
A visit from the Campbell Kids for National Soup Month. Jan. 14, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 134.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey and Christ Vahle of Seward lead the annual Fourth of July parade in Seward. Vahle was elected youth governor in a special contest. Jul 5, 1983. Library photo.
kerrey 135.jpg
Jody Fisher, Bob Kerrey, Lana Nelson and husband Mike Minkler. Sept. 1987. Library photo.
kerrey 136.jpg
Gov.-elect Bob Kerrey (right) and his running mate, Lt. Gov.-elect Don McGinley, raise their hands in victory Tuesday night at the Lincoln Hilton. Nov. 2, 1982. Library photo.
kerrey 137.jpg
William F. Buckley interviews Gov. Bob Kerrey before studio audience during taping of 'Firing Line' at Nebraska ETV Center. April 19, 1984. Library photo.
kerrey 138.jpg
Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) is accompanied by movie actress Debra Winger during a public appearance in Omaha. Kerrey spoke at the dedication of the Omaha Community Corrections Center. Kerrey and Winger have been dating for over two years. (AP) Jul. 1985. Library photo.
kerrey 139.jpg
Bob Kerrey, Gov-elect. Dec. 1982. Library photo.
kerrey 140.jpg
Democratic presidential aspirant Bob Kerrey and his sister, Jessie, are pictured in the academic section of the Lincoln (Nebraska) Northeasy High School 1961 yearbook. Although he weighed only 152 pounds and suffered from asthma, he still lettered in football and ran track. (AP) Library photo.
Kerrey
Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey (left) welcomes professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to Nebraska in 1986 at Omaha's Civic Auditorium. Kerrey was among more than 11,000 "Hulkamania" fans who turned out to see "King Kong" Bundy, "Mad Dog" Vachon and others at an all-star night of wrestling.
Then-Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey greets and signs autographs for school children. Kerrey, who had started several small businesses after returning from Vietnam, got interested in politics after he managed a friend’s race for the Nebraska Legislature.
Sen. Bob Kerrey with fellow members of the United State Senate’s Ag Committee in 1995. Kerrey served as a U.S. senator for 12 years after a term as Nebraska’s governor. He also ran for president in 1992, losing to Bill Clinton in the Democratic primary.