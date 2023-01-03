 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Bohac retained as Nebraska National Guard adjutant general

  • 0

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he will retain Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac as adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard.

Bohac has served as adjutant general since 2013 and has been a member of the Nebraska National Guard since 1982.

National Guard birthday

Bohac

"General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard with integrity," Pillen and Joe Kelly, the incoming lieutenant governor, said in a joint statement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Our National Guard has played a key role in our state's flood and pandemic response these past couple of years. General Bohac will continue serving our state with distinction during future crises and emergencies."

Bohac is director of the Nebraska Military Department and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

The adjutant general serves as the state's official channel of communication with the National Guard Bureau and the Departments of the Army and Air Force.

People are also reading…

Last week, Pillen chose Beau Ballard to fill the Lincoln legislative seat that will be vacated by Sen. Mike Hilgers from a field of 10 applicants that included Bohac. While Pillen made the choice, Gov. Pete Ricketts made the official appointment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia and Venezuela fully reopen border bridge after seven years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News