Brewer headed to Poland to help assist Ukrainian refugees

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is going to Poland in June on a mission to help the people of Ukraine as they battle Russian invaders and try to survive the horror of war after being displaced by the millions.

Unlike his multiple military missions in Afghanistan where he was seriously wounded in a firefight with the Taliban, "this is a humanitarian support mission," the retired U.S. Army colonel said. "It has more of a humanitarian flavor."

"Help folks," he said. "Make the world better."

The current challenges of assisting Ukrainians who have fled from the Russian invasion and the relentless shelling that has reduced their cities to rubble are overwhelming, Brewer said, "and I want to help."

An estimated 5 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their country, largely settling in Poland.

Brewer is making plans to fly to Krakow, where he will begin his mission to "help coordinate relief help" with a follow-up trip a few months later.

His effort will include visiting logistic hubs and refugee camps and assisting with the command and control skills that can be adapted to help meet the overwhelming challenge that the flood of refugees has produced, including management of equipment and supplies.

"When you get asked to go and help, you jump in and go where you can help," Brewer said.

"I do not know how long I would be there. The mission dictates it."

Brewer said he fears that "Ukraine is in for some very hard days ahead" as Russian troops continue to batter the country.

"I think the Russian mindset is much different than any other in the world," he said. "It's an old habit they have. They deliberatively and brutally level towns. There is not much concern for human value. They do very horrible things to people."

The Ukrainians "have fought very hard," Brewer said, "and have been very resourceful" in resisting the Russian invasion.

Brewer said he wants to do what he can to help them now.

"Understand what right looks like," Brewer once said during an interview when he first arrived in the Legislature in 2017.

Last November, despite ongoing health challenges that included medical treatment for leukemia and the lingering aftermath of serious combat wounds, Brewer led a team of five state senators on a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Brewer, who represents a vast legislative district in north-central Nebraska, grew up as an Oglala Sioux on the Pine Ridge Reservation and he is the Nebraska Legislature's first and only Native senator. He was re-elected to a second term in 2020.

