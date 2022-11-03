Brewer says he sees no quit in Ukraine despite rising death toll

DON WALTON
The underdogs are fighting with determination and valor and may ultimately win this battle defending their homeland in Ukraine, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said Wednesday in a cellphone call he initiated after returning from a day of humanitarian missions to small towns and the countryside.
Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, said Russian casualties are mounting and he sees absolutely no quit in Ukrainians despite the rising death toll and the destruction that have ravaged their land.
"I think the Ukrainians will ultimately prevail," he said.
Russian soldiers and missiles are "mass murdering the people" of Ukraine, he said, "but Ukrainians know their world will never be the same" if they don't resist and ultimately defeat the invaders.
"And had they not made such a stand," Brewer said, "we'd be putting Americans in body bags."
With military assistance from the United States and NATO countries, the Ukrainian people are defending their own land, he said.
Brewer had just returned from a daylong trip that included attending to mass graves in the countryside, part of a humanitarian mission that also provides Ukrainians with small stoves and tiny pre-fab homes to keep them warm this winter, along with food and e-Bibles.
"Something big is brewing; I've never seen it like this," he emailed along the way back.
"I'm trapped in a convoy of hundreds of military vehicles headed for the battle at Kherson," he added later. "Never, even in the American Army, have I seen convoys of vehicles that long."
Kherson provides vital access to the Black Sea and Crimea, opening a path to Ukraine's southern coastline.
Сенатор США под Российскими обстрелами - Капеланский батальйон - "МАРИУПОЛЬ"
Американский сенатор, посетивший нашу команду, послужил на линии фронта старикам и детям. Под эхо российской артиллерии, он побывал на легендарной Хортице и провел официальные встречи с руководством города и области. К тому же, крылатые российские ракеты, ударили в Запорожье совсем рядом с тем местом, где мы были буквально за пол часа до обстрела. Спасибо всем кто с Украиной!
Ежедневно работаем на фронте. Эвакуируем людей, подвозим необходимое для защитников Украины.
Поддерживаем тех, кто оказался в критических условиях, в зоне военных действий.
Кто готов подсобить с потоком нужд - вот здесь координаты:
Приват Банк 5218 5757 0086 1956
Монобанк 5375 4114 0522 4788
Так же можно использовать любой удобный для вас вариант, указанный на нашем портале:
https://republicpilgrim.org
Cruise missile and artillery attacks have shadowed Brewer on his second trip to Ukraine. There has been time in crowded bunkers.
"If no one comes here, no one tells your story," Brewer said. "The Russians have way underestimated the Ukrainians."
Russian casualties have been huge and that may begin to move public opinion back home, he said.
"Wounded soldiers are going home," he said. "Russians are starting to get the truth. There's a reason they leave Russian soldiers dead on the battlefield."
The Russian army "has not performed well at all," Brewer said. "But they are doing everything they can to make life horrible for the Ukrainians. They are mass murdering the Ukrainian people."
Brewer said "this trip definitely has been so much harder emotionally" than his earlier journey to Ukraine in August.
He has "tasted the war" while attempting to help the people of Ukraine, he said.
Now, he will return to Nebraska to cast his vote in next Tuesday's general election, he said.
"Back to a place where you don't need to worry about a rocket hitting you."
Photos: Ukraine bakery supplies bread for the front lines
Dmytro, one of three men working a 12-hour night shift, loads coal into a boiler at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The bakery has remained open despite many challenges. In April it lost its gas supply, but the ovens were reconfigured to run on coal, a system which hadn't been used at this plant since World War II. It's one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region, most of which is under Russian occupation. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Kostya, one of three men working a 12-hour night shift, loads coal into a boiler at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The bakery is one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Donetsk region. The others had to close because they were damaged by fighting or because their electricity and gas were cut. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Nikita, one of three men working a 12-hour night shift, loads coal into a boiler at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Since the bakery lost its gas supply, it was reconfigured to run on coal, a system which hadn't been used at this plant since World War II. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Discarded coal burns in a pile after being used to heat the boilers at at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The bakery tried six types of coal before they found the right type with a high heat output. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A worker carries coal at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, one of only two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Kostya, one of three men working a 12-hour night shift, shovels coal to heat the boilers at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. One advantage with the coal system is that the plant will not need additional heating in winter. There will be no central heating in the region this winter due to the lack of gas. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A truck leaves a bakery at dawn in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The bakery adjusted its working hours according to the rhythm of the war. Employees come to work at 7 p.m. to start kneading the dough. By dawn, truck drivers arrive to pick up fresh loaves of bread for delivery to towns and villages where the grocery stores are typically open only in the morning, when, on most days, there is a lull in Russian shelling. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Svitlana Labutcheva, cuts labels by hand for packaging loaves of bread at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building in eastern Ukraine comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
The hair bun of Svitlana Labutcheva, is tied up and covered in a hair net as she works at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The factory bakes about 7 tons of bread daily, or about 17,500 loaves. Half of it goes to the Ukrainian military. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Valentina, an employee who works at night, tosses a ball of dough into a basket before it's baked at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The bakery is one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation supplying bread for the front lines in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region, most of which is under Russian occupation. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Workers shuffle around carts as loaves of bread are packaged for delivery at a bakery in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. When Russia occupied the town of Lyman in the north of the region, where the mill that supplied flour to the bakery was located, the bakery had to buy flour from a supplier 150 kilometers away. The added transportation costs increased the price of bread. So has the inflation rate, which is about 20% in Ukraine. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A sign reading "bread" in Russian is taped to a windshield of a delivery truck before it leaves a bakery for villages near the front line in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The signs are placed in windshields in the hopes it gives the driver some level of protection from military operations in the area. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A driver loads the last of his rolls before leaving the a bakery to deliver near the front line in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The bakery has 20 drivers deliver bread daily, not only to cities, but also to half-empty front-line villages. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A crack in the windshield from a piece of shrapnel after a recent rocket attack is visible as Anna Kolesnyk sits in the passenger seat waiting for her husband to finish delivering bread to a store near the front line in Dyliivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Since the attack, Kolesnyk now accompanies her husband to front-line villages to be with him instead of at home should something terrible happen. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Vasyl Moiseienko, a pensioner, delivers bread from his car to a store near the front line as his wife, Anna Kolesnyk, waits in the passenger seat in Dyliivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A piece of shrapnel left a crack in the windshield from a shelling a few weeks ago during his bread delivery. "Who else will go? I'm old, so I could drive," Moiseienko said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A bread delivery truck swerves through barricades of dirt along a rural road while heading to villages near the front line in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Residents line up to buy bread after it was delivered to a store near the front line in Dyliivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Liubov Lytvynova, 76, center, takes several loaves of bread. "We only live in fear. And if they don't deliver bread, what will we do?" Lytvynova said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Vasyl Moiseienko, a pensioner, left, watches as a shopkeeper counts the bread loaves he delivered in Dyliivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Moiseienko drives along bad roads to villages 15 km (9 miles) from the front line. He quickly unloads the bread and drives on to another town as every 10-15 minutes the sounds of artillery can be heard. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
An elderly resident arrives to buy bread from a shop before it opens in Ivanopillia, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. "People's income has decreased, and people are just buying cheaper products at the moment," says Oleksandr Milov, director of the nearby bakery. His bakers have even had to change the recipe of their bread to keep the price affordable as long as possible. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A resident waits in the background to buy bread as shopkeepers receive their daily delivery from Serhii Holoborodko, left, in Scherbynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. By dawn, drivers arrive at the bakery to pick up fresh loaves of bread for delivery to towns and villages where the grocery stores are typically open only in the morning, when, on most days, there is a lull in Russian shelling. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Serhii Holoborodko delivers bread to a shop in Pleshchiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The bakery Holoborodko picks up from has 20 drivers deliver bread daily, not only to cities, but also to half-empty front-line villages. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Halyna Lomakina returns to her home with loaves of bread she just bought from her local shop in Dyliivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. About 100 people live in Dyliivka, but the village looks empty. Every 10-15 minutes the sounds of artillery can be heard. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
