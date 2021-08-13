Bulk of Nebraska's $200 million in federal rental aid has yet to be distributed

“We view this (new moratorium) as a good thing, but it is not a cure-all for everything, and people should not think that they can just navigate this on their own,” he said. “(They should) contact an attorney and seek the rental assistance that is paired with the CDC order.”

Landlords are not happy with the eviction moratoriums, including the current one. They contend that the orders are not legal and that the bans have saddled property owners with billions of dollars in debt, harming their operations and putting many mom-and-pop landlords at risk of losing their businesses.

Meanwhile, Gene Eckel, an Omaha attorney who represents multi-family rental property owners, said he has heard from Apartment Association of Nebraska members who like the emergency rental assistance program, at least initially.

“Omaha’s doing a good job; MACCH is doing a great job,” he said. Eckel added that his impression was that state programs and distributions in Sarpy and Lancaster Counties were also being run well.

“I’ve heard recently that MACCH is getting bottlenecked with all the requests for rental assistance, so I think it’s getting a little bit slower getting the money out,” he said.