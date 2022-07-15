 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Burglary reported at Nebraska Republican Party office in Lincoln

  • 0

Lincoln police say they are investigating a reported burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party office at 1610 N Street.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said they were called there at 12:34 p.m. Monday after a volunteer said she arrived to meet a locksmith there to get inside and found the place in disarray, an office computer missing and the security cameras removed.

The loss was estimated at $1,000.

Vollmer said the investigation is ongoing as they complete interviews to determine if anything else was taken. There was no sign of forced entry, he said.

It's unclear if it had anything to do with the change in leadership at the state convention in Kearney last weekend, where Eric Underwood was elected as the party's new chairman after members of the party ousted Dan Welch of Omaha, the longtime chairman, from the position.

People are also reading…

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Red flag’ laws doubtful in Iowa despite federal incentive

‘Red flag’ laws doubtful in Iowa despite federal incentive

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did not rule out — but threw cold water on — the possibility of Iowa taking advantage of federal incentives for states to pass “red flag” laws that allow groups to petition courts to temporarily remove weapons from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Watch Now: Related Video

LA County’s ‘high’ COVID hospitalizations sparks talks of indoor mask mandate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News