Burglary reported at Nebraska Republican Party office in Lincoln

Lincoln police say they are investigating a reported burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party office at 1610 N Street.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said they were called there at 12:34 p.m. Monday after a volunteer said she arrived to meet a locksmith there to get inside and found the place in disarray, an office computer missing and the security cameras removed.

The loss was estimated at $1,000.

Vollmer said the investigation is ongoing as they complete interviews to determine if anything else was taken. There was no sign of forced entry, he said.

It's unclear if it had anything to do with the change in leadership at the state convention in Kearney last weekend, where Eric Underwood was elected as the party's new chairman after members of the party ousted Dan Welch of Omaha, the longtime chairman, from the position.