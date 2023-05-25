Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Now that he has announced his bid for the White House, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has planned campaign events in three early voting states, including Iowa.

DeSantis will return to Iowa for events Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour will include speeches, stops and “fireside chats,” according to his newly formed campaign.

DeSantis will hold a campaign kickoff event Tuesday in Des Moines and will hold events Wednesday in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids.

DeSantis then is scheduled to hold four events in New Hampshire on Thursday and three in South Carolina on Friday.

At this early stage of the cycle, DeSantis is perceived by many Republicans as the top challenger to former President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination in 2024.

CNN TOWN HALLS BROADCAST FROM IOWA

Grand View University in Des Moines is scheduled to host a pair of town halls, broadcast live by CNN, with Republican presidential hopefuls Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will appear on a CNN town hall at 7 p.m. June 4. CNN’s Jake Tapper will moderate, according to the network.

Pence, the former vice president, will appear on a CNN town hall at 8 p.m. June 7. CNN’s Dana Bash will moderate, according to the network.

Both town halls will be broadcast live on CNN and the network’s website, CNN.com.

