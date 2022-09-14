CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: GOP attorney general nominee promises to “give ‘em the Bird” in new ad

Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Iowa, released her first ad of the general election on Wednesday, promising to be a tough critic and challenger of her opponents.

In between clips that show Bird and go over her campaign positions, the ad shows clips of Iowans saying, “Give ‘em the Bird.”

The ad describes Bird as “the tough as nails prosecutor criminals and liberals fear most.”

It also says Bird will “protect Iowa from Biden’s extreme agenda” and “fight Biden’s immigration disaster.” The ad also notes she will stand with law enforcement, a common position she touts on the campaign trail.

Bird, the Guthrie County Attorney since 2018, has made her opposition to President Joe Biden's administration a central point of her campaign. She’s criticized actions like federal environmental regulations, saying she will challenge some executive actions in court.

Bird is running to unseat incumbent Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, who is seeking his 11th term to the office and is the longest serving attorney general in the U.S.

Miller’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but in a previous interview he said Bird's campaign was too focused on partisan politics.

“Throughout her campaign [Bird] has focused on ideology and politics,” Miller said in August. “We believe in real reform, real accomplishments.”

Grassley campaign announces farmers coalition

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s campaign announced the formation and leadership team of the “Farmers for Grassley Coalition,” a coalition of farmers and farm group leaders supporting the senator’s bid for reelection.

The group is chaired by Bill Horan, the chairman of the board for Western Iowa Energy and a former president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. It will have three co-chairs:

Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

Craig Hill, former president of the Iowa Farm Bureau

Bill Northey, former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and former Under Secretary of Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture

“He’s the only farmer in this race,” Naig said of Grassley on a press call on Wednesday. “Chuck has tirelessly taken on big oil, he’s taken on the four big packers, he’s fought for fairness for Iowa’s farmers.”

Naig, who is also up for reelection this year, criticized Democratic candidate Mike Franken for a recent ad attacking Grassley’s record on agriculture, saying Franken does not understand Iowa agriculture.

Franken said in the ad Grassley’s leadership has hurt small family farmers and benefited large agriculture corporations.

"Fact: Iowa has lost half its farms since Sen. Grassley has been in office. Grassley has also taken more than $1.5 million from corporate ag interests, which is why he continually votes with large multinational corporations instead of Iowa family farmers,” Franken's campaign spokesperson C.J. Petersen said in a statement.