Campaign Almanac: Hinson ads highlight support for working families

Iowa U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson launched new campaign ads portraying the Marion Republican as a champion for working families, while criticizing her Democratic opponent, state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, for voting against a bill that lowers the individual income tax rate for all Iowans to a rate of 3.9 percent by 2026.

The Gazette reported Democrats expressed concerns about the impact the $1.9 billion reduction in future revenue could have on the state budget, and criticized the new law for favoring higher-income workers. While the highest wage earners will see their tax rate slashed, lower-income workers will see only a modest rate reduction, as The Gazette’s Erin Murphy reported of the bill’s signing in March by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The ad states Mathis “wants higher taxes and more government spending, just like Pelosi.”

Another add touts Hinson’s efforts to support Iowa moms and families by working to expand access to maternal health care, address a nationwide infant formula shortage and increase affordable child care options.

Hinson voted for the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in May. The law takes certain actions to address infant formula supply chain disruptions affecting participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC.

A separate measure, which Hinson voted against, would provide $28 million in emergency supplemental appropriations to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.

Hinson’s campaign said the bill, which passed the House and stalled in the Senate, lacked guardrails to ensure the funding was spent appropriately or immediately.

Mathis’ campaign also notes Hinson voted against the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last year “that has brought the nearly $200 million of federal funding to Iowa child care centers.”

Hinson said the price tag of the American Rescue Plan was far too high and included funding in areas that should not have been included, and has introduced separate legislation to expand the federal child tax credit.

Mathis, in a statement, said Hinson is “amplifying her lies to Iowa moms and families in TV spots, when her voting record clearly shows the truth.”

“I’ve introduced, sponsored and voted for legislation with Republicans to lower Iowan’s tax burdens, while Hinson has repeatedly voted in Congress against lowering costs for Iowa families,” Mathis said.

Bohannan pushes back against 'false attacks' in latest ad

Iowa City Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan, who is running to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, is pushing back against "false attacks“ that she is anti-law enforcement in a new TV ad.

With violent crime increasing in many parts of the country, Republicans have portrayed Democrats as soft on crime ahead of this year’s elections, using calls from some progressive activists to “defund the police” as a political attack line.

Bohannan donated in 2019 to the Prairielands Freedom Fund, which provides bond and bail to free immigrants from detention. Its leaders support abolishing detention and prison.

However, Bohannan said she did not know the organization’s mission when she donated in support of a friend’s birthday, and has made statements on the Iowa House floor in support of law enforcement.

The ad features Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel, a Democrat, who defends Bohannan’s record of supporting law enforcement.

Kunkel, in the video, call the attacks against Bohannan “flat-out lies.”

“We can trust Christina to make sure Iowa’s police have the funding we need. Anyone who says different is just plain wrong,” he says.

Miller-Meeks campaign manager Elliott Husbands said “district voters won't be fooled by (Bohannan’s) desperate attempts at misdirection.”

Bohannan released another ad Wednesday stating that if elected to Congress she would work to stop politicians from insider trading of stocks.

“Bohannan will also oppose pay raises for politicians and will fight to ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists — permanently,” according to the add.

Miller-Meeks touts hard work, perseverance in new ad

Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, highlighted her perseverance, hard work and military service in a new ad released earlier this week.

In the ad, Miller-Meeks states she left home at age 16 and joined the Army at 18 years old.

“That’s how I worked through college. And to get through medical school, I took the night shift as a nurse,” Miller-Meeks says in the ad. “I’m not afraid of hard work. … Congress is full of showoffs that just shout at each other on cable TV. That’s not me. I believe in working hard and getting things done.”