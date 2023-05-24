Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is releasing his first TV ad, part of a more than $6 million ad buy that is airing statewide in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Scott formally launched his presidential campaign Monday, offering an optimistic and compassionate message he’s hoping will serve as a contrast to the divisive language, combative tone and grievance-based politics that has shaped the early GOP primary field to date.

He travels Wednesday to Sioux City, where he is scheduled to tour a Christian school and hold an evening town hall. He’s back in Iowa the following week for Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser.

The ad, titled “Made in America,” focuses on Scott’s rise from generational poverty to a high-ranking U.S. politician and presidential contender.

“(B)ecause we chose patriotism over pity, and to be victors, not victims,” Scott says in the ad.

“That’s why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb,” he continues. “Indoctrination in our schools, inflation in our economy, crime in our neighborhoods, victimhood in our culture.

“To the radical left that says we’re an evil, declining country, I say the truth of my life disproves your lies.”

Scott entered the race for president with $22 million cash on hand, the most of any presidential candidate in American history to date.

Reynolds, Johnson and Hutchinson added to Ernst ‘Roast and Ride’ lineup

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and GOP presidential candidates Perry Johnson and Asa Hutchinson have been added to the lineup for Sen. Joni Ernst’s June 3 motorcycle ride, hog roast and rally in Des Moines.

Johnson, a Michigan businessman, and Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor, join a handful of 2024 Republican hopefuls as special guests.

Other Republican presidential hopefuls and potential candidates who have said they’ll attend are Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

Iowa is set to kick off the Republican presidential nominating process with its first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Every potential candidate in the 2024 GOP primary has been invited to the event.

Tulsi Gabbard headed to Davenport for Iowa GOP event

Tulsi Gabbard, the former congresswoman from Hawaii who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, is headed to Davenport to headline an Iowa GOP fundraiser.

Gabbard, who has since left the Democratic Party and campaigned for Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Donald Trump-endorsed election denier Kari Lake, will be a special guest for a Republican Party of Iowa reception June 16 at Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Gabbard, a contributor on Fox News, will join Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann for a conversation.

Tickets and details are at www.iowagop.org.

