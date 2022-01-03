Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?

Two months ago, a political lightning bolt struck in Nebraska as federal prosecutors announced indictments against U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for allegedly lying to the FBI.

Suddenly, the seemingly safe 1st Congressional District seat occupied by the Lincoln Republican since 2005 was in peril.

Behind the scenes, GOP operatives quickly began discussing possible successors to the 60-year-old Fortenberry, to either challenge him in the May primary or replace him on the ballot if he dropped out of his race for reelection in 2022. And soon after, a prominent Democrat, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, entered the contest.

To be sure, the case against Fortenberry may take weeks, if not months, to wind through the federal court system.

He has pleaded not guilty and he, his wife and other supporters are attacking the indictments as a “setup” by federal prosecutors with political motivations. His attorneys are aggressively contesting the charges, filing legal motions to dismiss them, to toss out statements he made to federal investigators and to move the trial out of California, where an investigation into illegal political contributions from a Nigerian-born billionaire began.

But, with the May primary looming and the possibility of a trial as soon as February, several questions lay ahead for Fortenberry.

First off, can he survive the allegations to continue to serve, and to win reelection to a post that has been held by a Republican since 1967?

Can he continue to be an effective representative for a district that spans eastern Nebraska and includes Offutt Air Force Base, a top employer in the Omaha metro area?

He’s been required to temporarily step down, due to the indictment, from congressional committee work. That work includes a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and his position as a ranking member of the Appropriations subcommittee that deals with spending on agriculture programs.

Has the indictment made him vulnerable, to either be beaten by a fellow Republican in the May primary or to be defeated by a Democrat in the fall?

What happens if he does win reelection, but then resigns later when his case is resolved, a course taken by two other recently indicted U.S. congressmen? That, some political observers fear, sets up a messy process in which a special election would be held to pick a replacement, among candidates selected by Nebraska political party officials, instead of by voters.

Fortenberry campaign officials say he’s full steam ahead in running for reelection and fighting off the indictments. Officially, the state GOP stands behind Fortenberry. And his defenders include Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, as well as the second-ranking Republican in the House, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

“Jeff is respected by both Democrats and Republicans for his hard work ethic, and the serious way he approaches the domestic and foreign policy issues he champions” Scalise said in a prepared statement.

Foley, a longtime friend, said that in his travels across Nebraska, he senses a “reservoir” of support for Fortenberry and a feeling that he was entrapped by a “rogue” agency, the FBI.

“They know Jeff. They trust him. They feel he’s an honest man and can’t believe that he would lie to law enforcement,” said Foley, who called the indictments “a misunderstanding in some conversations.”

But others express doubts. The odds of beating the federal charges appear to be against him. A 2019 Pew Research Center study found that 90% of those facing a federal criminal indictment in fiscal year 2018 pleaded guilty, with only 8% of cases dismissed. Of the 2% that took their case to trial, 83% were convicted, Pew reported.

Beyond that, there’s potential damage to his reputation as a family man and devout Catholic to be considered. At least a trio of potential GOP primary challengers are considering a run.

J.L. Spray, a Lincoln lawyer and a Republican national committeeman, said he expects Fortenberry to stay in office and forge ahead with his reelection campaign.

But, he added, “the Republican Party has never shied away from contested primaries. Most of us think it’s a healthy thing.”

At least one former Fortenberry campaign aide, who asked to not be named, said the congressman would be vulnerable in a contested primary against a well-funded Republican, and was probably vulnerable even before the indictments came down.

He is not the back-slapping, party-builder that wins popularity contests within the Republican Party, the former aide said, but rather someone who enjoys “thinking big thoughts about policy.”

“He doesn’t love to campaign, or love staying in touch with Nebraskans,” the former campaign aide said, adding that it would be best if he stepped aside and let another GOP candidate run in the primary.

“Everyone’s scared to say what I’m saying to you,” the former aide said.

Foley, the longtime Fortenberry ally, scoffed at that.

“If someone thinks they can unseat Jeff Fortenberry, they’re on a fool’s errand,” he said.

If recent history is any indication, the Nebraska Republican has a rough road ahead.

Two recently indicted U.S. representatives, Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York, both were able to win reelection in 2018 after being charged. But both ultimately resigned after reaching plea deals with federal prosecutors: Hunter, along with his wife, for misusing more than $150,000 in campaign funds, and Collins, along with a son, for insider trading and lying to the FBI.

It hurt Hunter at the polls. An Iraq veteran whose father had been the congressional representative in the San Diego-area district for 28 years, Hunter barely won reelection in 2018 over a little-known Democrat in a highly Republican district.

Brian Adams, a political science professor at San Diego State University, said a lot of local Republicans would have preferred that Hunter had dropped his reelection bid. But Adams said the GOP opted against sparking a fight within the party given Hunter’s high name recognition and strong support for then-President Donald Trump.

“An all-out party brawl to get rid of Duncan Hunter could have given an advantage to Democrats,” Adams said.

The professor, though, sees differences in the case against Hunter and Fortenberry. It was pretty clear that Hunter was a “corrupt politician” after news reports detailed his lavish vacations to Hawaii and Italy using campaign funds. Fortenberry, meanwhile, seems to have a defense, Adams said — that he didn’t recall all the details of a telephone discussion with an FBI informant.

Randall Adkins, a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor, said it’s difficult to compare what happened in California with what’s occurring in Nebraska because they are such different states.

But, he added, “if the party was moving him out of the way by trying to support someone else, then I think that would be a really bad sign for him.”

While discussions are occurring behind the scenes, no challengers have emerged. That may be because there’s some significant motions yet to be decided in Fortenberry’s case, including whether the charges should be dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., of the central district of California, has yet to rule on a batch of motions argued in court in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. Another court hearing on another group of legal challenges to the indictments is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Meanwhile, Fortenberry forces maintain he’s continuing to do the work of a representative. One example: In December, a bill he introduced to hasten research and treatment of a deadly disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, was signed into law by President Joe Biden. It appropriates $500 million over the next five years.

Eric Berger, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln law professor, said that while it doesn’t help Nebraska that Fortenberry can’t currently serve on the powerful Appropriations Committee, it can be argued that not much is being accomplished in Congress anyway, so not much is missed.

But Berger, who once clerked for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, said there is “zero chance” that the former federal judge would pursue a case against a member of Congress for political reasons.

“He is going to follow what he sees as the law and the facts,” Berger said. However, he added, he is not aware of how involved Garland might have been in seeking the indictment against Fortenberry, which came down in October. (The investigation into the illegal campaign contributions started during the Obama administration and continued during the Trump administration.)

A recently released, 82-page transcript of a July 2019 interview Fortenberry gave to the FBI sheds more light on what prosecutors call a “scheme to deceive” federal investigators and what defenders of the congressman call a political “setup.”

The interview was requested by Fortenberry and his then-attorney, former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, as a follow-up to a surprise visit, four months earlier, by FBI agents to Fortenberry’s Lincoln home. The agents were investigating illegal “conduit” political contributions from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian-born billionaire.

Much of the transcript details Fortenberry’s relationship with Chagoury, who shared the congressman’s concerns about Christian minorities being persecuted in the Middle East. There was also background information shared about his work in Congress concerning religious groups and how a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles with a group of Lebanese-Americans came to be organized.

But in the last quarter of the interview, an assistant U.S. attorney bore in, asking Fortenberry about a call he’d received in 2018 from the organizer of the L.A. fundraiser. In that 10-minute phone call, the organizer, who by then was cooperating with the FBI, told Fortenberry that the $30,000 he’d been given by the Lebanese-Americans “probably” came from Chagoury, who Fortenberry knew was living in Paris.

Political donations from foreigners to federal political campaigns in the U.S. are illegal, and the FBI, in March, announced that it had tied $180,000 of illegal “conduit” contributions to Chagoury that ultimately where given to a handful of U.S politicians, including Fortenberry.

Fortenberry, during the July 2019 interview, stated that the comment about Chagoury during the 2018 phone call was “discomforting,” so he had called an attorney at the Federal Election Commission to ask what he should do.

But why, the prosecutor asked, didn’t you call the organizer of the fundraiser to ask him what he meant when he mentioned Chagoury’s role?

Fortenberry answered that there were other events that weekend conducted by the Lebanese-American group in L.A., and that Chagoury was possibly an underwriter for those events. But at that point, the congressman also recognized that the prosecutor was suggesting there were “contributions funnel(ed) through an illicit foreign source.”

Why not ask the organizer that “precise question (were the contributions illegal)?”

“I followed the standard procedures of any fundraiser, I had a concern about a comment, I got attorney’s advice and I followed it,” Fortenberry responded.

Prosecutors allege that the congressman repeatedly lied about his knowledge, gained in the 2018 phone call, that the donations were illegal, and despite that knowledge, was asking for a second fundraiser by the L.A. group. Fortenberry was also charged with failing to amend his campaign donation reports to reflect that the contributions didn’t come from a handful of individual American citizens in California, but from a foreigner living in France.

But Fortenberry supporters see the case entirely differently. They maintain that an FBI informant was used to plant the information in the 2018 phone call, then, a year later, when investigators asked about the phone call and the congressman couldn’t recall all the details, he was indicted. It was a “gotcha” tactic, according to Fortenberry’s supporters, that should be tossed out of court, because prosecutors had misled the congressman, telling him that he wasn’t a target of the investigation.

Chad Kolton, a Fortenberry campaign spokesman, said that internal FBI memos indicate that agents intended to charge the congressman even before the 2019 interviews and that “aggressive, deceitful practices” were used to “set up Congressman Fortenberry.”

He added that Fortenberry, once he realized the contributions were illegal, wanted to return them but was discouraged by federal investigators from doing so because it could have jeopardized their ongoing probe.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, have maintained in court documents that they were under no obligation to say whether Fortenberry was a target of their investigation, and that this was not a setup, but a case where the congressman misled and deceived investigators.

Some of the questions surrounding the Fortenberry case will be answered soon. The deadline for challengers to file for the primary election is March 1. In the criminal case, Judge Blumenfeld will be ruling on some of the legal objections to the indictments soon.

Lt. Gov. Foley predicted that Nebraskans haven’t seen the last of Fortenberry.

“I think he’ll prevail and come out of this stronger than ever,” Foley said.

