A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday March 6, 2019:
FELON VOTING RIGHTS: HSB 68 to create a process for the restoration of felons’ voting rights cleared a hurdle, winning unanimous approval from the House Judiciary Committee.
Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, said the proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Legislature the opportunity to give people second chances while ensuring there are consequences for their actions.
HSB 68 calls for a constitutional amendment to be ratified by voters that would restore the voting rights of people convicted of a felony upon the discharge of their sentence.
Separate legislation will define “discharge,” Holt said. That includes requiring restitution be completed before voting rights are restored and could prohibit some felons — murderers and those on the sex offender registry, for example — from regaining the right to vote, he said.
INDUSTRIAL HEMP: A House Agriculture subcommittee signed off on legislation creating the Iowa Hemp Act, authorizing the production of hemp under the regulation of Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Industrial hemp is defined as cannabis having a maximum concentration of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component in marijuana — of no more than three-tenths of 1 percent.
The panel heard from the state agriculture department and the Department of Public Safety as well as interests groups supporting the production of industrial hemp for rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, biofuel and other products.
Iowa is one of nine states that does not have hemp legislation on the books.
Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein, was concerned about the testing required. If it was determined that a farmer’s hemp contained more than the legal limit of THC, the crop would have to be destroyed. He wondered if there was any wiggle room because the potential loss of a crop might make it hard for a farmer to get bank financing.
Not much, according to the ag department’s Jake Swanson.
“It’s the Legislature’s decision how many decimal points we go after 0.3,” Swanson said. “It’s not our goal to make farmers look like criminals (but) anything over 0.3 percent we would order destroyed because of federal law.”
Still, Bearinger, who started looking at hemp production four years ago, was excited by the progress. Hemp is critically important as a third crop after corn and soybeans, he said.
The bill will be considered by the full Agriculture Committee on Thursday.
RURAL REPRESENTATION: HF 216, a bill to require Iowa counties with more than 60,000 residents to elect their boards of supervisors by districts, was shut down by a House Local Government subcommittee after hearing arguments that the decision should be left to voters rather than mandated by the state.
According to the Iowa State Association of Counties, Polk and Linn counties already elect their supervisors by district, six of the 10 largest counties elect supervisors at-large and in two counties supervisors are elected by district in a countywide vote.
Harold Youngblut of Waterloo told the subcommittee that in Black Hawk County the Board of Supervisors is dominated by Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
“The Board of Supervisors is almost a city council,” he said. “Where is our rural representation?”
However, it was pointed out that in Linn County, voters — by petition — have changed the county board format twice in the past 12 years.
“The reality is that the solutions exists,” said Larry Murphy, who lobbies for Linn County and the Urban Coalition.
CAUSE OF ACTION: Legislation that supporters said would simply codify Iowa common law and case law that holds there is a cause of action for a wrongful death of an unborn child will not survive the funnel deadline to be approved by a committee to be considered by the full House.
“There were too many unanswered questions,” Judiciary Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, said after pulling HF 621 from the committee agenda.
Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, the bill’s sponsor said the measure introduced Tuesday should not be controversial because it is putting in the Iowa Code actions that courts have upheld in the past.
“It’s important to establish that marker to codify the case law in Iowa as some states like New York and others are marching toward, literally, post-birth infanticide-type laws that would strip away those protections for people,” Jacobsen said.
However, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, called the proposal a “gigantic step … a very big deal.”
HF 621 would give a fetus a legal status that doesn’t exist in current Iowa law, she said. “We’ve never gone there. This is a big, giant change.”
Tom Chapman of the Iowa Catholic Conference said the bill appears “to be some restatement of current practice, which I think is good.”
“We also support the fact that you can actually treat an unborn child as a person in the context other than an abortion,” he said.
In any situation other than abortion, the fetus is afforded legal rights in current law in the case of a car crash, assault and malpractice by a doctor, Chuck Hurley of The Family Leader said.
The bill would not overturn Roe v. Wade, but it would clarify that a child is a person, he said.
“What’s dangerous here is that this could mean that a third party could get involved in the event of an abortion,” said Jamie Burch of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. “If that is the true intent of this, that is really concerning to me.
The ACLU of Iowa also saw the bill as an attempt to establish personhood and limit abortion rights of women.
“There are those of us here today who strongly believe in Roe v. Wade and so the extent that this is an attempt to limit abortion rights for women, we oppose this bill,” said the ACLU’s Daniel Zeno.
STUDENT LIAISON: Rep. Tedd Gassman, R-Scarville, was a school board member for 14 years and remembers his son coming to a board meeting to complain. However, that didn’t stop him from supporting HF 563 that would require school boards to have at least one student liaison as a liaison between the board, administrators, teachers, the student council and the general student population.
The student, who would have a seat at the board table, would be a non-voting member.
The bill was amended in subcommittee to allow the board to dismiss the student during closed sessions dealing with confidential information.
It will be up to each board to determine how the liaison will be selected.
AUDITOR’S OFFICE: The state auditor’s office would qualify as a certified accounting firm so long as a majority of division directors are certified public accountants, under legislation advanced by a Senate subcommittee.
The legislation solves a disagreement that popped up during the 2018 campaign for the office, when Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman, who is an accountant, claimed Democratic challenger Rob Sand, who is an attorney, could not perform all the duties of the office because he is not an accountant. Sand disagreed with Mosiman’s interpretation of state law, and both cited various areas of the law in their defense.
Sand won the election and has been serving since January.
SSB 1239 seeks to end the debate by clarifying state law. Under the proposal, even if the auditor is not an accountant, the state office would remain an accounting firm so long as a majority of division directors are accountants.
The bill passed a Senate subcommittee and is on the agenda for Thursday’s state government committee meeting. It must pass out of committee to remain eligible for further consideration this session after this week’s legislative deadline.
PRIVATE SCHOOL FUNDING: The state would fund grants for private school students under a proposal that was advanced by the Senate’s education committee.
So-called education savings grants would be available for K-12 private school students starting in 2020. The bill did not yet have a fiscal analysis, but a similar bill proposed in 2018 would have cost the state $265 million each year, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal services agency.
The bill, SF 372, passed the Senate’s education committee by an 8-7 vote with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. With its passage, the bill remains eligible for further consideration this session after this week’s legislative deadline.
Advocates of education savings grants say they enable more school choice for students and parents. Opponents say the resources spent on the grants would be better spent on public schools.
PROTECTING PERSONAL INFORMATION: A bill to protect the personal information of people who contribute to certain tax-exempt and governmental entities was approved by the House Judiciary Committee 20-1.
The bill prohibits a public agency from seeking the disclosure of personal information from 501(c) organizations the IRS exempts from taxation that would directly or indirectly reveal the identity of a member, supporter, volunteer or donor of the organization. Government agencies also would be prohibited from requesting from a current or potential contractor a list of tax-exempt organizations it has supported. HSB 223 also would prohibit and agency from publishing the information.
It was amended to allow the attorney general and state auditor access to “root out sham organizations,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion.
The amendment helped, but Rep. Karin Derry, D-Johnston, said she was concerned that it created an opportunity for “dark money” contributions to the organizations.
A violation of the bill would result in a civil penalty of not less than $2,500 per violation, and not more than three times that amount for an intentional violation. Violation of a provision of the bill would be serious misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 90 days, a fine of $1,000 or both.
BAR CODES: A plan to mandate that all 99 counties use absentee ballot tracking from the U.S. Postal Service was approved by the House State Government Committee on Tuesday.
The legislation stems from a contested northeast Iowa election that may have been reversed if 29 mail-in absentee ballots were not counted because they arrived in the auditor’s office after the election deadline without appropriate postmarks or tracking bar codes.
HF 608 creates a system for the tracking and counting of mailed absentee ballots utilizing a postal service bar code printed on absentee ballot envelopes by the commissioner and a tracking information database containing the tracking information for absentee ballots.
A State Government subcommittee Tuesday afternoon heard from county auditors and the Secretary of State Office that the cost to have the bar code applied could cost between two and three cents per ballot. The Secretary’s office said the statewide cost for a general election would be about $13,000.
Subcommittee members agreed the use of bar codes should be mandatory and indicated the Legislature would find the funds in the budget-making process.
Secretary of State Paul Pate supports the bill, calling it “the best solution for Iowa voters.”
Use of the Intelligent Mail bar code (IMb) program for absentee ballots became an option for county auditors under a 2016 state law. The program is beneficial because the Postal Service does not apply postmarks on all absentee ballot envelopes.
—Compiled by the Des Moines Bureau