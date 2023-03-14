DES MOINES — Athletic departments at Iowa’s public universities would be forced to repay the state for the costs of any judgment or settlement under a bill advanced by lawmakers Tuesday.

The House Appropriations Committee unanimously passed House Study Bill 229, making it eligible for debate by the full House.

The bill would require reimbursement for any award or judgment tied to “conduct or actions of an employee of an athletic department” of Iowa’s public universities. Money used to cover the reimbursement could not come from state dollars allocated to Iowa’s regent universities, unless appropriated for that specific purpose.

University of Iowa officials announced last week that UI Athletics will repay the $2 million that taxpayers covered of a $4.2 million deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit that 12 former football players filed against UI Athletics and its coaches.

Reynolds’ government reorganization advances

A roughly 1,600-page government reorganization bill filed by Gov. Kim Reynolds could be headed to her desk for her signature by the end of the week — without significant amendment.

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday passed House File 662, a companion to Senate File 514, on a largely party-line vote with Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, joining Democrats in opposition. The full House could debate the bill as soon as Wednesday.

The bill, among other provisions, would shrink the number of Cabinet-level state agencies from 37 to 16 and create more agency leaders who are appointed by the governor and subject to Iowa Senate confirmation, rather than being elected by state boards or commissions.

The proposal also would give the governor more leeway to pay directors higher salaries, which Reynolds has said is needed to recruit and retain top talent and streamline salaries by eliminating the need for bonuses. The bill also would explicitly state that the state attorney general has the authority to prosecute cases without first consulting with the county attorney; and would give the state attorney general’s office exclusive jurisdiction over elections-related cases.

Democrats have proposed eliminating the attorney general jurisdiction language, preventing the dissolution of the state board of health, keeping community-based corrections programs more independent of the state, and keeping where they are the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, the state consumer advocate’s office, and the Department of the Blind.

Democrats called the bill a “power grab” by the governor, arguing the bill will reduce government oversight and hurt the quality of government services for some Iowans.

Reynolds has said she's not trying to accumulate power, and that the move is intended to reduce the size and cost of government and increase efficiency. The governor’s office estimates it would save $215 million over the next four years.

Reynolds and Republican lawmakers have said the mergers will happen without laying off any state employees, and that savings will come from eliminating more than 500 unfilled positions.

An analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates that the reorganization would result in the elimination of 214 full-time equivalent positions and result in $12.4 million less in spending per year. Of that, $6.4 million would be from the state's general fund, while $5.8 million of the reduction would come from federal funds and $196,000 from other funds, according to the analysis.

Rural hospital assistance

Legislation designed to help rural, emergency room hospitals in Iowa passed unanimously out of the Senate, 47-0, and now is headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.

The bill establishes licensing and other regulations for Iowa hospitals that wish to seek certification as a Rural Emergency Hospital, a new federal program that went into effect this year. Under the program, rural hospitals will receive 5 percent higher reimbursement rates on some services for Medicare patients, and receive an extra monthly payment of $272,866.

The federal program is open to hospitals in rural areas with fewer than 50 beds, including to hospitals that have closed since 2020. The program may help the recently closed hospital in Keokuk to reopen.

Senate File 75 previously passed the Iowa Senate, but the bill required a second approval there after it was altered in the House. The bill also received strong support in the House, where it passed on a 97-1 vote.

Epilepsy training in schools

The Iowa House gave broad support to a bill that would require at least one staff member in each Iowa school to be trained on recognizing and providing first aid for seizures. The legislation was proposed by the Epilepsy Foundation.

The House approved House File 608 with a 96-1 vote, making it eligible for consideration in the Senate.

More than 300,000 school-age children in the U.S. have epilepsy, according to the foundation.

