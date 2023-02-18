Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a multi-state lawsuit seeking to challenge the Biden administration’s implementation of a federal rule that regulates the nation’s waterways.
The Environmental Protection Agency
in December finalized a rule that broadened the waterways regulated under the “waters of the United States” designation of the Clean Water Act to include streams and wetlands that feed into larger lakes and rivers. The rule restores the regulations to where they were before a 2015 Obama-era change. Former President Donald Trump’s administration applied the rule only to more permanent bodies of water, but a federal judge struck that down in 2021.
Republicans and farm groups criticized the new regulations as putting unnecessary burdens on farmers and ranchers. In a press release this week, Bird, a Republican, argued the rule would extend federal regulation over farmland and retail development in Iowa. she also said it would usurp some of Iowa’s state-level regulations and conservation efforts.
“We’re taking the Biden Administration to court to protect the rights of farmers and other Iowans,” Bird said. “A farmer shouldn’t have to hire a lawyer to farm their land. I trust Iowans, and I'll continue to fight back against the Biden Administration’s unlawful power grab.”
The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court
is considering a case over the scope of the Clean Water Act that could weaken the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands.
Twenty-four states have signed onto the lawsuit, which Bird will help lead along with attorneys general in West Virginia, North Dakota and Georgia.
Senate advances health care bill
Iowa Senate lawmakers on Thursday advanced a pared-down version of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ wide-ranging health care bill without a provision that would make birth control available without a doctor’s prescription.
The bill includes $2 million in funding for crisis pregnancy centers, which are non-medical facilities that offer counseling and other pregnancy services and discourage abortion. It also provides between one and four weeks paid parental leave for state employees and funds four family medicine obstetrics fellowships in the state, among other provisions.
Democrats on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday criticized the funding going to the crisis pregnancy centers, saying there is lax state oversight of the centers and little regulation of the services they provide.
A House version of the bill is expected to move through a committee next week, which does include the section allowing birth control without a prescription. Reynolds said Thursday she hopes the final bill from both chambers will include that measure.
“That helps eliminate unwanted pregnancy and abortions, so I think it’s really important that we’re able to do that,” Reynolds told reporters on Thursday. “We’re going to be working with the House to keep that intact and we’ll send it back over to the Senate and hopefully get that to my desk as well."
Timeline: A look at key moments in a year of war between Russia and Ukraine
A month-by-month timeline of the war in Ukraine
The war in Ukraine that began a year ago has killed thousands, forced millions to flee their homes, reduced entire cities to rubble and has fueled fears the confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and NATO.
A look at some of the main events in the conflict.
Feb. 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine
On Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south. He says the "special military operation" is aimed at "demilitarization" and "denazification" of the country to protect ethnic Russians, prevent Kyiv's NATO membership and to keep it in Russia's "sphere of influence." Ukraine and the West say it's an illegal act of aggression against a country with a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose relatives were killed in the Holocaust.
Russian troops quickly reach Kyiv's outskirts, but their attempts to capture the capital and other cities in the northeast meet stiff resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy records a video outside his headquarters to show he is staying and remains in charge.
About the photo: Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File
March 2, 2022: Russia takes Kherson, gets stuck near Kyiv
On March 2, Russia claims control of the southern city of Kherson. In the opening days of March, Russian forces also seize the rest of the Kherson region and occupy a large part of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest.
The Russian army soon gets stuck near Kyiv, and its convoys — stretching along highways leading to the Ukrainian capital — become easy prey for Ukrainian artillery and drones.
About the photo: Russian's army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
March 29, 2022: Russia withdraws from Kyiv, shifts focus east
Moscow announces the withdrawal of forces from Kyiv and other areas March 29, saying it will focus on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014 following the illegal annexation of Crimea.
About the photo: People with Ukrainian flags walk toward Russian army trucks during a rally against the Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, on March 20, 2022. As Russian forces sought to tighten their hold on Melitopol, hundreds of residents took to the streets to demand the mayor's release.
AP Photo/Olexandr Chornyi, File
April 2022: Mass graves discovered in Bucha
The Russian pullback from Kyiv reveals hundreds of bodies of civilians in mass graves or left in the streets of the town of Bucha, many of them bearing signs of torture in scenes that prompt world leaders to say Russia should be held accountable for possible war crimes.
About the photo: Police work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, before sending the bodies to the morgue, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File
April 9, 2022: Russia strikes train station, killing 52 civilians
On April 9, a Russian missile strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk kills 52 civilians and wounds over 100.
Intense battles rage for the strategic port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, and Russian air strikes and artillery bombardment reduce much of it to ruins.
About the photo: People board buses during their evacuation, with a Soviet MiG-17 fighter jet monument in the background, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. After the bombing of the train station, residents continued their attempts to leave the city on buses and other transports.
AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File
April 13, 2022: Ukraine sinks Russian missile cruiser
On April 13, the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, is hit by Ukrainian missiles and sinks the next day, damaging national pride.
About the photo: The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008.
AP file
May 16, 2022: Ukraine defenders surrender key steel mill
On May 16, Ukrainian defenders of the giant Azovstal steel mill, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, agree to surrender to Russian forces after a nearly three-month siege. Mariupol's fall cuts Ukraine off from the Azov coast and secures a land corridor from the Russian border to Crimea.
About this photo: In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, a Ukrainian soldier stands inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant prior to surrender to the Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
Dmytro Kozatski/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP, File
May 18, 2022: Finland, Sweden apply for NATO membership
On May 18, Finland and Sweden submit their applications to join NATO in a major blow to Moscow over the expansion of the military alliance.
About the photo: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg displays documents as Sweden and Finland applied for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022.
Johanna Geron, Pool via AP, file
June 2022: Western weapons flow into Ukraine
More Western weapons flow into Ukraine, including U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
About the photo: Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region June 18, 2022.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File
June 30, 2022: Russian troops pull back from Snake Island
On June 30, Russian troops pull back from Snake Island, located off the Black Sea port of Odesa and seized in the opening days of the invasion.
About the photo: In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Office on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake island, in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office via AP, File
July 22, 2022: Deal struck on grain exports
On July 22, Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by Turkey and the United Nations, agree on a deal to unblock supplies of grain stuck in Ukraine's Black Sea ports, ending a standoff that threatened global food security.
About the photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, sit as Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Defense Minister, and Hulusi Akar, Turkey's Defense Minister, shake hands during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2022.
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File
July 29, 2022: 53 killed in missile strike on prison
On July 29, a missile strike hits a prison in the Russia-controlled eastern town of Olenivka where Ukrainian soldiers captured in Mariupol were held, killing at least 53. Ukraine and Russia trade blame for the attack.
About the photo: In this photo taken from video a view of a destroyed barrack at a prison in Olenivka, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022.
AP file
Aug. 9, 2022: Ukraine strikes air base in Crimea
On Aug. 9, powerful explosions strike an air base in Crimea. More blasts hit a power substation and ammunition depots there a week later. signaling the vulnerability of the Moscow-annexed Black Sea peninsula that Russia has used as a major supply hub for the war. Ukraine's top military officer later acknowledges that the attacks on Crimea were launched by Kyiv's forces.
About the photo: Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, Aug. 9, 2022.
UGC via AP, File
Aug. 20, 2022: Daughter of Russian ideologist killed in car bombing
On Aug. 20, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist ideologist Alexander Dugin, dies in a car bomb explosion outside Moscow that the Russian authorities blame on Ukraine.
About the photo: Philosopher Alexander Dugin speaks during the final farewell ceremony for his daughter Daria Dugina in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File
Sept. 6, 2022: Ukraine counteroffensive retakes parts of Kharkiv region
On Sept. 6, the Ukrainian forces launch a surprise counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, quickly forcing Russia to pull back from broad areas held for months.
About the photo: A Ukrainian national guard serviceman stands atop a destroyed Russian tank in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sept. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Leo Correa, File
Sept. 21, 2022: Putin orders mobilization of reservists, stages illegal "referendums"
On Sept. 21, Putin orders mobilization of 300,000 reservists, an unpopular move that prompts hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee to neighboring countries to avoid recruitment. At the same time, Russia hastily stages illegal "referendums" in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions on whether to become part of Russia. The votes are widely dismissed as a sham by Ukraine and the West.
About the photo: Riot police block a street during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File
Sept. 30, 2022: Putin claims annexation of 4 regions
On Sept. 30, Putin signs documents to annex the four regions at a Kremlin ceremony.
About the photo: From left, Moscow-appointed head of Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Denis Pushilin, leader of self-proclaimed of the Donetsk People's Republic and Leonid Pasechnik, leader of self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic pose for a photo during a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP, File
October 2022: Bridge linking Crimea and Russia attacked
On Oct. 8, a truck laden with explosives blows up on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia's mainland in an attack that Putin blames on Ukraine. Russia responds with missile strikes on Ukraine's power plants and other key infrastructure.
After the first wave of attacks on Oct. 10, the barrage continues on a regular basis in the months that follow, resulting in blackouts and power rationing across the country.
About the photo: Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Oct. 8, 2022.
AP file
November 2022: Russia retreats from Kherson
On Nov. 9, Russia announces a pullback from the city of Kherson under a Ukrainian counteroffensive, abandoning the only regional center Moscow captured, in a humiliating retreat for the Kremlin.
About the photo: Ukrainian servicemen check the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Leo Correa, File
Dec. 5, 2022: Ukraine uses drones to hit Russian targets
On Dec. 5, the Russian military says Ukraine used drones to target two bases for long-range bombers deep inside Russian territory. Another strike takes places later in the month, underlining Ukraine's readiness to up the ante and revealing gaps in Russian defenses.
About the photo: Ukrainian soldiers watch a drone feed from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Libkos, File
Dec. 21, 2022: Zelenskyy visits US
On Dec. 21, Zelenskyy visits the United States on his first trip abroad since the war began, meeting with President Joe Biden to secure Patriot air defense missile systems and other weapons and addressing Congress.
About the photo: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
Jan. 1, 2023: Ukraine kills scores of freshly mobilized Russian soldiers
On Jan. 1, just moments into the New Year, scores of freshly mobilized Russian soldiers are killed by a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Makiivka. Russia's Defense Ministry says 89 troops were killed, while Ukrainian officials put the death toll in the hundreds.
About the photo: Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
AP file
Jan. 12, 2023: Russia claims capture of Soledar
After months of ferocious fighting, Russia declares the capture of the salt-mining town of Soledar on Jan. 12, although Kyiv does not acknowledge it until days later. Moscow also presses its offensive to seize the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut.
About the photo: Ukrainian servicemen fire a 120mm mortar towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
Jan. 14, 2023: Russian strike kills 45 in apartment building
On Jan. 14, when Russia launches another wave of strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a Russian missile hits an apartment building in the city of Dnipro, killing 45.
About the photo: Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File
