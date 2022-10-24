CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa establishes food insecurity programs

The state announced two new food insecurity education programs: an informational campaign and grants for early childhood programs designed to encourage Iowa children to develop healthy habits.

Under the existing Iowa Stops Hunger program, a new pilot program will target women between 21 and 44 who are food-insecure but may not qualify for food assistance programs like SNAP, WIC, or free and reduced lunch, the Iowa Health and Human Services Department said in a news release.

A coalition of companies and organizations will provide short-term food insecurity stabilization and resources and long-term food and nutrition access and education, and the program will be administered by Iowa Medicaid. The pilot program will be available to roughly 23,000 people in eight counties that were chosen because their rate of food insecurity is higher than average: Black Hawk, Clinton, Des Moines, Jones, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Woodbury.

The department also announced $265,000 in state-funded grants to 15 counties through the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! early education program. More information on the grants, including the recipients, can be found on the program’s website.

BIG LOTTERY WINNER IN SCOTT COUNTY

Steve Allen, a 59-year-old U.S. Navy veteran from Davenport, won $25,000 a year for life in an Iowa Lottery game, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket in the Lucky for Life game was purchased at the Express Lane Gas & Food Mart in Buffalo.