Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 513 into law on Tuesday, moving motor vehicle enforcement duties under the jurisdiction of the Department of Public Safety.
The Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency, which consists of 100 staff, including 98 sworn officers, is currently under the Department of Transportation. The agency enforces federal and state laws on commercial truck weights and safety, among other duties.
The officers in the agency will serve as Iowa State Troopers under the new alignment, said Iowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk.
The change will increase efficiencies in the division, including “streamlined equipment procurement process and more effective method of deployment of our resources,” Fulk said.
The law follows a massive government reorganization law Reynolds signed earlier this year, which reduces the number of cabinet-level state agencies from 37 to 16 and moves several departments under the jurisdiction of other departments.
Reynolds signs human trafficking law
Gov. Kim Reynolds also signed House File 630 into law, which increases penalties for human trafficking.
The law makes human trafficking a Class B felony and human trafficking of a minor a class A felony. Human trafficking by causing or threatening to cause serious physical injury will also be a class A felony. Other offenses related to human trafficking will also see increased penalties.
A Class A felony carries a mandatory life sentence, while a Class B felony is generally punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The law also states that a person found guilty of human trafficking is not eligible for a deferred judgment or suspended sentence.
“Human trafficking is a vile form of modern-day slavery and in Iowa, we won’t tolerate it," Reynolds said in a press release. "The bill signed today increases penalties for both labor and sex trafficking, and criminals found guilty of trafficking children under 18 will serve up to life in prison.”
State treasurer touts college savings giveaway
State Treasurer Roby Smith is reminding Iowans to register for the 529 Day giveaways before May 31. “As part of my 529 Day celebration, I’m giving five families a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution to start or expand on the education savings of a child in their life,” said Smith. “Three families have already won through the weekly giveaways, but there are still more chances to win. Enter today!” A new giveaway starts each Thursday in May. To register, visit Iowa529Contest.com.
Celebrated nationally on May 29, 529 Day informs families about the benefits of using a 529 plan to save for education. “Starting with a plan to make regular contributions to your children’s education savings can go a long way towards their success,” said Smith. “According to the Center of Social Development, children with a dedicated education savings are three times more likely to enroll in college and more than four and a half times more likely to graduate. The College Savings Iowa 529 plan can help you get them there.”
College Savings Iowa allows anyone to save for education on behalf of a future scholar. Qualified withdrawals can be used to pay for tuition, room and board, books and supplies at any eligible education institution in the U.S. and abroad. There are also federal and state tax advantages. Specifically for Participants who are Iowa taxpayers, up to $3,785 per beneficiary account can be deducted from state income taxes in 2023.
To learn more about the Plan, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call (888) 672-9116. Connect with College Savings Iowa on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed on current events and updates. For additional details about the Plan, read the Program Description.
5 best lick mats to entertain your dog and support oral health
What is the purpose of a lick mat?
Lick mats have a number of benefits for dogs. The feeder toy can soothe and calm your pet by redirecting anxious paw licking or chewing. The stimulating activity can also keep your dog entertained the next time you’re in an important Zoom meeting.
In addition to the mental benefits, lick mats can support your dog’s oral health. The silicone mats have soft grooves that scrape your dog’s tongue and remove particles around the gums. The action of licking also produces more saliva to keep your dog’s teeth healthy. At the same time, lick mats can slow down speedy eaters who always inhale their kibble.
What can I put on my dog’s lick mat?
Coating your dog’s lick mat with a favorite treat like yogurt or peanut butter is great for high-stress situations like thunderstorms and fireworks. For daily use, you can distribute their wet food on the lick mat to slow down eating or add pureed vegetables like carrots and pumpkin for a healthy treat.
What are the best lick mats for dogs?
If a lick mat sounds like the perfect solution for your hyper or anxious pup, check out our top picks. From tiny mats for small breeds to ultra-durable designs for power chewers, these are the best lick mats for every type of dog.
Best for Speed Eaters: LickiMat Slomo
The LickiMat Slomo is the perfect combination of slow feeder and treat distributor for dogs who eat too quickly. The easy-to-clean grooves are designed to hold wet food, dry food, or treats. Grab one from LickiMat for $20.99 to extend mealtimes and relieve boredom.
Best for Small Dogs and Puppies: Rinse Ace Suction Lick Pad
This little lick mat from Rinse Ace is perfect for smaller breeds and puppies. The suction feature also makes it great for bath time since you can stick it to the side of the tub as a fun distraction. Buy it from Chewy for $7.99.
Best Stationary Lick Mat: Neat-Lik Slow Feed Licking Mat
If your dog loves to drag and hide toys around the house, try this slow-feed Neat-Lik mat. The protective tray will keep the mat in your dog’s normal feeding area, and the mat detaches for easy cleaning. Buy it from Neater Pets for $18.99.
Best for Anxious Dogs: LickiMat Soother
If you have a dog who cowers during thunderstorms, the LickiMat Soother is the perfect pick. Because the mat has more bristle-like grooves than others on the market, it can keep your dog entertained for longer. It’s also a great tooth and gum cleaner. Buy it from LickiMat for $11.99.
Best for Crate Training: Avont Kennel Training Lick Mat
Puppies and dogs with crate anxiety will love this lick mat. The circular pad securely attaches to the side of your dog’s kennel to provide an entertaining distraction while you’re out of the house. Grab it from Amazon for $14.99.