CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa to receive $6.17 million in Google settlement, Nebraska will get $11.88 million

Iowa will receive $6.17 million in a multistate settlement with Google over the company’s location tracking practices.

The company will pay $391.5 million to 40 states as a result of the settlement. It is the largest privacy settlement with U.S. states in history, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a press release.

The lawsuit stemmed from the accusation that Google misled users about its location tracking services, causing users to continue being tracked after they thought they had turned tracking off.

According to the lawsuit, Google had two separate account settings for location tracking: Location History and Web and App Activity. Location History was automatically off unless a user turned it on, but Web and App Activity was automatically on when a user set up an account.

The settlement found that Google misled users about its location tracking services since at least 2014, the press release said.

“When consumers make the decision to not share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust that a company will no longer track their every move,” Miller said in the release. “That wasn’t the case when it comes to Google’s tracking practices.”

The settlement requires Google to provide more explicit information to users about location tracking and give users information about the location data it collects. It also limits how Google can use and store location tracking information and requires more user-friendly account controls.

Iowa apprenticeships at record highs

Iowa Workforce Development said the number of Iowans taking part in apprenticeships is at a record high as the agency celebrates National Apprenticeship Week.

In fiscal year 2022, Iowa had 9,731 active apprentices and created the highest number of new programs in the country, the agency said in a release. Iowa registered 5,402 new apprentices and 163 new programs in fiscal 2022.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, this year touted the creation of two new apprenticeship programs: One allows high school students to get paraeducator certifications while attending school and allows paraeducators to obtain a teaching degree while working in the classroom. A second program allows high school students to become certified nursing assistants before graduating high school.

“Iowa is a national leader in creating registered apprenticeship programs, and I'm proud to support this effort, and I’m committed to growing apprenticeship programs even further and across a wider array of industries,” Reynolds said in a video message on Monday.

The increase in participation demonstrates the need for more training programs as Iowa continues to recover from the pandemic, Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in the press release.

“Registered Apprenticeships provide Iowans with a good living while they increase their skillset, and they often promote retention as newly skilled workers predominately stay with the employer that trained them,” she said.

Iowa HHS fills new leadership roles

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services created two new divisions and appointed leaders of those divisions, the department announced on Monday.

Janee Harvey will lead the new Family Well-Being and Protection Division and will “oversee policy and practice for child protective services, child care and family services.” Erin Drinnin will lead the Community Access Division and “oversee child support services, economic assistance programs and wellness and preventive health,” according to a press release from the department.

Harvey was previously in charge of the Iowa Department of Human Services’ Division of Adult, Children, and Family Services. Drinnin was most recently community impact officer for United Way of Central Iowa.

“Both have strong vision for how the work of their division contributes to the overall success of the agency as we execute our goals of serving Iowans. I can’t wait for them to get started,” said HHS Director Kelly Garcia.

The Department of Health and Human Services was created this year as a merger between Iowa’s Department of Public Health and Department of Human Services.

Iowan appointed to President’s Commission on White House Fellowships

Jackie Norris of Des Moines was appointed to President Joe Biden’s Commission on White House Fellowships, the White House announced Monday.

Norris runs SPPG, an issue-based consulting firm, and serves on the Des Moines Public School Board. She was previously the CEO of Goodwill of Central Iowa.

Norris has held previous positions in Democratic campaigns and administrations. She was the Iowa state director for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and served as former First Lady Michelle Obama’s White House Chief of Staff.

The Commission on White House Fellowships selects applicants for an annual fellowship in the presidential administration.

Iowa Cultura Affairs Department to hold annual gala

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs will hold the 11th annual Celebrate Iowa Gala on Dec. 9.

The gala will raise funds for the State Historical Society of Iowa, which is a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

“Funds from the gala have helped the museum and archives teams develop new exhibits, educational programs for all ages, an online catalog of the state’s vast collection of historical materials, and a mobile museum in a custom-built Winnebago that travels to all 99 counties,” the agency said in a press release.

The gala will feature music from local bands, artwork and food and beverages from local farms, restaurants and breweries.

With tickets ranging from $125 to $250, the event will be held at the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines.