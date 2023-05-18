Iowa’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in April, down to 2.7% from 2.8% in March.

The drop continues a downward trend for the unemployment rate from 3.1% in the fall of last year. The national unemployment rate for March was 3.4%.

"Iowa continues to have a strong labor market, and fantastic opportunities remain for those seeking jobs,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development in a news release.

The labor force added 4,300 new workers in April, and the number of Iowans with jobs increased by 5,800 to 1.68 million.

There are nearly 47,000 people unemployed in the state, while the Iowa Workforce Development website lists 71,600 job openings.

$680,000 in legal assistance to low-income, vulnerable Iowans approved

The Iowa Supreme Court approved $681,345 in grants to non-profit programs that provide legal assistance to low-income Iowans.

The court awarded grants to 11 different organizations throughout the state that assist low-income Iowans with civil legal problems such as divorce, domestic abuse, unsafe housing and illegal evictions. Organizations awarded grant funding include Iowa Legal Aid, Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Kids First Law Center in Cedar Rapids, among others.

Grant dollars are generated from interest earned on pooled trust accounts held by Iowa lawyers. Lawyers practicing law in the state are required to deposit clients' funds the lawyers hold in interest-bearing accounts.

Grant applications are reviewed by a seven-member commission that makes recommendations to the supreme court.

Reynolds signs butchery grant bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 185 into law on Thursday, expanding eligibility for a state fund that provides grants to small butcheries and meat processors.

The law will allow a butchery with up to 75 employees to take advantage of the the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund, increasing the threshold from 50 employees.

State lawmakers devoted $1 million to the fund for the upcoming fiscal year. According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the fund can be used to expand, refurbish or establish a new small-scale meat processing business, custom locker or mobile slaughter unit. Businesses can also use the money to purchase equipment.

