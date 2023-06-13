Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a letter urging Congress to overturn California’s law dictating the conditions of livestock that produce meat sold in the state, joining the chorus of Iowa Republicans calling the law disastrous for Iowa agriculture.

The letter was joined by nine other Republican governors, whose states together represent more than half of the pork production in the country. Iowa leads the nation in pork production, raising about a third of the country’s hogs.

The governors called on Congress to pass the Exposing Agricultural Trade Suppression Act, a bill introduced in the last Congress that would ban states from imposing regulations on the production of agricultural products outside the state.

Several Iowa lawmakers were co-sponsors on the bills in 2021, including Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, and Republican Reps. Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Randy Feenstra.

The bill targets California’s Proposition 12, an animal welfare law approved by California voters in 2018 and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year. The law regulates the conditions of calves raised for veal, laying hens and birthing sows whose products are sold in California.

Because California consumes a significant amount of the nation’s pork, agriculture groups warned it would require farmers across the country to retrofit their operations to fit the requirements, driving

“California’s onerous requirements will pass the buck to American consumers — worsening the inflationary crisis gripping our economy,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Iowa’s pork producers use science-based techniques to help feed America and the world, and California’s activist-drafted requirements will have a dramatic negative impact on those facing food insecurity. It’s time for Congress to use their power and allow pork producers around the country to do what they do best.”

Iowa declares ‘open season’ on raccoons

Iowans can hunt and trap raccoons year-round on private property under new rules issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as a result of recently-signed legislation.

Gov. Kim Reynolds singed into law House File 317 that allows Iowans year-round permission to shoot, trap or snare animals that are deemed to be a nuisance, including raccoons, opossums and skunks. The new law allows the owners or tenants of agricultural properties outside city limits to kill or trap the animals on their properties. It does not apply to any animals designated as endangered species.

A license is not required and landowners do not need to notify the DNR before shooting or trapping.

While the raccoon season will be continuously open, during the time of year outside of the fur harvester season, only firearms, cage traps or dog-proof traps can be used, according to the DNR. During the fur harvester season, trappers may use other lawful traps normally allowed during the trapping season.

Hunters or trappers pursuing raccoons on private land they do not own are required to have a valid fur harvester license, per the DNR.

Education Department awards career training grant

The Iowa Department of Education awarded Iowa Western Community College with a $1 million grant to increase high school student career training.

The grant will be used for a new regional career training center in Hastings, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Education said in a press release.

The funds will be awarded through the Career Academy Incentive Fund, which is funded through a statewide one-cent sales tax.

The center, called Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub, will provide training to students in six southwest Iowa districts. The center will offer training in fields like industrial maintenance, health care, construction technology and heating and air conditioning.