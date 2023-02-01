Capitol Notebook: Senate committee passes 3% public school funding boost

A bill setting a $106.8 million increase in public K-12 school funding is eligible for a floor debate in the Iowa House and moving through the Senate.

Lawmakers on Wednesday passed House File 171 and Senate File 192 out of separate committees, which would increase supplemental state aid to public schools by 3%. The figure is higher than the 2.5% requested by Gov. Kim Reynolds in her budget proposal.

The bills passed along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

The proposed increase translates to a per-pupil cost for the next school year of $7,635. The bills also include a 3% boost for categorical funds like the teacher leadership supplement and transportation equity.

“Our public schools are great, and we want to support them in every way we can,” Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said as the Senate moved the bill forward. “But at the same time we want to make sure that we continue our conservative spending principles we’ve been pretty much locked into the last six or seven years.”

State funding for public schools has increased by a little over 2% on average each year over the past decade. If signed into law, a 3% increase would be the highest increase to public school funding since 2015.

The Iowa State Education Association, the union representing public school teachers, requested the Legislature increase state aid by 4%. Lobbyists for education groups said the 35 increase was not enough to keep up with rising costs for schools and would not keep schools competitive with private sector employers.

Because of falling enrollment, some schools will see their total state aid decrease.

“With this proposal nearly a quarter of our Iowa schools will not see money due to declining enrollment,” Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott said. “...There are a lot of fixed costs that cannot be reduced.”

Iowa’s budget guarantee process allows schools that do not reach at least 101% of the previous year’s budget to supplement up to 101% using property taxes. Around 72 schools would need to follow the budget guarantee process under the bill, Kraayenbrink said.

Senate passes bill fixing property tax error

The Iowa Senate unanimously passed legislation Wednesday to fix a state error that's left property taxpayers on the hook for higher bills than expected, but leaves cities and counties in the lurch having to make up a budget shortfall.

Property tax cuts in 2013 and 2021 changed the way multi-residential properties such as apartment complexes, nursing homes and mobile home parks are taxed to bring them in line with all residential properties.

But in November, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency discovered the Iowa Department of Revenue erroneously included multi-residential properties with other residential properties when calculating what's known as the “rollback rate” — an adjustment the state makes to hold down taxes by limiting the annual growth of property assessments.

The result is that residential property owners across Iowa would pay about $130 million more in taxes than they should have under the law's original intent, unless lawmakers act. Doing so also creates a shortfall in expected revenue for cities, counties, school boards and other local taxing entities, who continued with their budgeting processes unaware and uninformed of the error.

Representatives for Iowa’s cities, counties, school districts and community colleges urged lawmakers Monday to delay for a year changing the residential property tax rollback rate to allow local governments more time to make adjustments to absorb the financial blow.

Senate Republicans instead passed an amendment extending the deadline for local governments to certify their budgets from March 31 to April 30 in an attempt to give them more time to redo the budget process, said Council Bluffs Republican Sen. Dan Dawson, who chairs the Senate’s tax policy committee.

The Senate voted down an amendment by Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque, ranking member of the committee, to replace the property tax revenue local governments would lose under the bill with one-time state dollars. The amendment failed on a largely party-line vote.

Democrats said the measure will ensure local governments have adequate time to plan for the reduced revenues in the future, while avoiding cuts to public safety and other essential services in the coming year.

Dawson argued lawmakers shouldn’t be on the hook for budgeting decisions made by local governments, which he argued may not be prudent, and that cities and counties need to learn to live within their means.

The bill now heads to the Iowa House.

Senate Republicans gave first approval to a proposal to remove judges from district court judicial nominating commissions, and give the governor a sixth appointee to the 11-member panels.

Currently, the most tenured judge in the district serves on the commission as chair.

Opponents of the legislation say judges bring important perspective and expertise to the process of nominating new judges to openings in Iowa’s district court system. Supporters of the bill say those judges can have an outsized influence over the process.

Senate File 171 was advanced by the two Republicans on the subcommittee, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate judiciary committee.

In 2022, Republican legislators approved a similar change that kept the judge on the commissions. Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed that provision, saying it still left too much influence in the judge’s hands.

LGBTQ advocates rally at Capitol

Dozens of LGBTQ advocates were at the Capitol on Wednesday for One Iowa Action’s LGBTQ Day on the Hill.

Advocates met with lawmakers to speak on LGBTQ issues and a slate of bills making their way through the Legislature aimed at LGBTQ people.

Iowa Republican lawmakers advanced two bills on Tuesday targeted at transgender students in school and instruction around gender identity. One would ban school instruction on gender identity in Kindergarten through eighth grade, while another would require schools to notify parents when their child requests to use different pronouns or a different name.

Democratic lawmakers spoke at the rally at the Capitol before attendants met with lawmakers, saying they supported the mission of One Iowa and pushing back against

“[The bills] are mean-spirited, they are purposefully misguided, and they are wrong,” said Sen. Liz Bennett of Cedar Rapids, the first openly LGBTQ woman in the Iowa Legislature. “And plenty of people here in this building agree with me … you have plenty of friends and allies in this building today.”

Judicial nominating

Senate Republicans gave first approval to a proposal to remove judges from district court judicial nominating commissions, and give the governor a sixth appointee to the 11-member panels.

Currently, the most tenured judge in the district serves on the commission as chair.

Opponents of the legislation say judges bring important perspective and expertise to the process of nominating new judges to openings in Iowa’s district court system. Supporters of the bill say those judges can have an outsized influence over the process.

Senate File 171 was advanced by the two Republicans on the subcommittee, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate judiciary committee.

In 2022, Republican legislators approved a similar change that kept the judge on the commissions. Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed that provision, saying it still left too much influence in the judge’s hands.