Casino bill heads to final consideration with option to bet on Huskers

The Legislature sent casino gambling legislation on its way toward final consideration Tuesday after rejecting efforts to remove electronic keno wagering from the bill and restrict sports betting affecting Husker football and other in-state athletic teams.

The bill (LB561), sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would implement the advent of casino gambling in the state and provide a new source of revenue for property tax relief.

The proposal ultimately will require 33 votes on final reading because the addition of some gambling provisions moves beyond the language contained in the casino gambling constitutional amendment approved by the voters at the 2020 election.

The bill received 37 votes on first-round approval.

Briese's effort to remove electronic keno gambling from the measure fell short on a 22-11 count, three votes away from the 25 affirmative votes required.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln attempted to prohibit in-state betting on Nebraska sports teams, but her amendment failed 18-13.

Pansing Brooks pointed to what might happen if the Huskers would "take a knee (at the end of a game they had already won) to be polite and fans were booing because they didn't make the spread."