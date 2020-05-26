Casinos, more entertainment venues may reopen in Iowa, Reynolds says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans Monday to open up more businesses and entertainment venues next week — including casinos and gambling facilities, speedways and raceways with spectators in attendance along with amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades but under certain restrictions as the state adjusts to life during the coronavirus epidemic.

“Iowa is on the road to recovery,” the governor told her daily briefing at the state’s emergency operations center in Johnston.

“For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity. Our recovery is contingent on our ability to protect the life and livelihood of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other; we must prioritize both to move forward,” the governor said.