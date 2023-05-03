Casper Mayor Bruce Knell apologized Tuesday for sharing an image of a fire on Facebook in response to news that Wellspring Health Access, a new abortion clinic someone tried to burn down, was finally opening in Casper.

“I did not mean in any way for that to hurt anyone in any way,” Knell said in a lengthy, and at times tearful, statement that wrapped up the evening's two-hour Casper City Council meeting.

Knell said the image, which he shared beneath a Facebook post by Oil City News about the clinic’s opening, was only intended to express his personal objection to abortion and had nothing to do with last year's arson attack. In the week-and-a-half since, he's staunchly defended the comment.

But on Tuesday, Knell said he had softened his stance — and that as mayor, he wants Wellspring to feel welcome in Casper.

“I am strong in my convictions, I’m OK with what I said,” he said. “I just wish I would have said it a different way so that it wasn’t offensive to anybody.”

In the days following the comment, Wellspring had urged local abortion rights supporters to attend the meeting to take Knell to task over the post.

They weren’t the only ones who showed up with something to say.

During public comment, which lasted nearly an hour, Casper residents judged his actions very differently. Some characterized the post as unbecoming of an elected official, or even violent. Others said Knell was well within his rights to express his opinion. And some just wished Knell had chosen his words a little more tactfully.

Holly Thompson, a board member for Wellspring Health Access, called Knell’s comments “careless and cruel.”

“I'm not here tonight to advocate for abortion rights or trying to convince anybody of anything tonight," she said. "I'm here to defend Wellspring’s right to operate safely and free from fear.”

Mike Huber, a retired Natrona County Circuit Court judge and a former Casper City councilor, said he “defends to the end the right for anyone to have differing opinions on anything,” but he feared Knell’s comment could incite violence.

“The inflammatory — literally inflammatory — things that you put out there on social media was wrong,” he said.

While Tuesday night’s meeting stayed civil, Knell and other members of the council indicated they were all subject to harassment and threats in the week-and-a-half following Knell’s comment.

“It’s important that we recognize the power of our words, and the impact they can have on others,” Councilor Kyle Gamroth, who represents Ward 2, said during the meeting.

Wellspring Health Access, which began seeing patients last month, is the only clinic in the state offering both surgical and medical abortions. Its opening was pushed back 11 months after an arsonist broke in and set it on fire, costing the clinic around $290,000 in damage.

In an earlier interview with the Star-Tribune, Wellspring founder Julie Burkhart said that, fearing additional violence against the clinic, the organization has added additional “layers of protection” to keep staff and patients from harm.

Burkhart on April 20 made a statement condemning Knell’s post as “incendiary and violent.”

“I’ve lived and experienced the real-world costs of this kind of anti-abortion rhetoric,” she said in the statement. “Fourteen years ago, after years of harassment, my former boss, Dr. George Tiller, was assassinated in church. Less than a year ago, an anti-abortion terrorist set fire to our Casper clinic, rendering it inoperable and costing $290,000 in damage.”

Wyoming residents hold a wide range of opinions on abortion, according to an October University of Wyoming poll.

In the survey, 36% of respondents said they viewed abortion as a matter of personal choice, and another 36% said they felt abortion should be allowed in cases of rape, incest or when the pregnancy endangers the life of the mother. About 19% of those surveyed said they support abortion provided there’s a clearly established reason for the procedure. Only 7% said abortion should be banned in all cases.

In Casper, the role of mayor is somewhat ceremonial. Casper follows the “council-city manager” system of local government, where the mayor is part of city council and wields no more voting power than other members. Because of that, the mayor isn’t directly elected by residents, but chosen by their fellow councilors.

In this system, the main job of the council — including the mayor — is to set the budget and pass laws. The day-to-day operations of the city are handled by city staff.