 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Charles Herbster and Julie Slama agree to drop dueling lawsuits

  • 0

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama are dropping their lawsuits against each other. 

In a filing Wednesday, both sides asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice. Judge Rick Schreiner signed an order granting that request Thursday.

A hearing between state Sen. Julie Slama and businessman Charles Herbster on Tuesday in Beatrice.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, a Dunbar lawmaker, in April after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster — a Republican mega-donor and then-candidate for governor — had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser in that initial report.

She answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.

The first hearing in the case was held in June. Schreiner considered five motions but only made decisions on two of them.

People are also reading…

Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster opted not to attend. At the hearing, Herbster’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that would limit his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”

Schreiner overruled that motion, but a new deposition was not scheduled at the hearing.

Schreiner ruled that Herbster could add more evidence to his defamation complaint against Slama, and that the deposition could wait until the amended complaints were filed. 

Charles Herbster

Herbster
Sen. Julie Slama mug court hearing

Slama

However, Schreiner quashed Herbster’s request for a protective order against Slama’s attorneys for, in the words of Herbster’s attorney, attempting to try the case in the press.

Herbster’s team filed their amended complaint on July 28, but Slama’s lawyers requested an extension to answer the complaint.

A second hearing in the case was postponed multiple times and had been scheduled for later this month.

The order dismissing the suits with prejudice means the parties cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

An attorney for Slama noted in an email to the World-Herald that the parties had dismissed their litigation and "will make no further statement on the matter." An attorney for Herbster did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday morning.

Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide

The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.

Nebraska Governor
Government and Politics

Nebraska Governor

  • 0

Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
Government and Politics

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

  • Updated
  • 0

November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…

Nebraska Attorney General
Government and Politics

Nebraska Attorney General

  • 0

Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.

Nebraska State Treasurer
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Treasurer

  • 0

State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.

Nebraska State Auditor
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Auditor

  • 0

Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…

Nebraska Legislature, Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46
Government and Politics

Nebraska Legislature, Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46

  • 0

Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
Government and Politics

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

  • 0

 There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot. 

Southeast Community College Board of Governors
Government and Politics

Southeast Community College Board of Governors

  • 0

There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.

Nebraska State Board of Education District 5
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Board of Education District 5

  • Updated
  • 0

The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…

Lancaster County Public Defender
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Public Defender

  • 0

Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…

Lancaster County Sheriff
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Sheriff

  • 0

For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …

Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds

  • 0

Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…

Lancaster County Board
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Board

  • 0

Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.

Lancaster County Attorney
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Attorney

  • 0

Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.

Lancaster County Clerk
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Clerk

  • 0

There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…

Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court

  • 0

The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…

Lancaster County Treasurer
State and regional news

Lancaster County Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…

Lancaster County Treasurer
Government and Politics

Lancaster County Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.

Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions
Govt-and-politics

Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • 0

Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women

Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women

HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says they have destroyed hundreds of Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News