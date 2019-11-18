Chief justice’s death adds urgency to judicial nominating lawsuits

Challenges to Iowa’s judicial nominating process have taken on new urgency because of the death of Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Democratic lawmakers and others are challenging changes made last session by the Republican-controlled Legislature that allow the governor more control over judicial nominations, asking the state Court of Appeals to stop those changes until weighing the merits of their cases.

“It will only complicate issues down the road if they are not dealt with now,” said Cedar Rapids attorney Bob Rush, who is involved in both challenges — one by lawmakers and another by an attorney who unsuccessfully sought to be nominated to be a judge.

In both cases, “we’ve asked for a temporary injunction while the court considers the substantive issues,” said Rush, a former lawmaker.

An assistant attorney general defending the law expects the courts will continue to take the position that injunctions are not appropriate.

“The terrible loss of Chief Justice Cady creates a vacancy on the Supreme Court is new information, and I guess the court might consider that,” Jeffrey Thompson said. “But there have been vacancies on the Court of Appeals and filling them has gone forward.”