It's Petunia.

That will be the name of the metal pig that adorns the reception area of the governor's office.

It's a name chosen from a list of nominees that have been suggested by visitors and it was confirmed by Gov. Jim Pillen with the enthusiastic approval of fourth graders who joined the governor at the Capitol on Wednesday on what he noted is National Pig Day.

"Pretty cool," the governor told the kids. "Thank you, guys."

The celebration coincided with Wednesday's observance of Nebraska Statehood Day.

Pillen, a self-described pig farmer who operates Pillen Family Farms headquartered in Columbus, invited questions from the children and told them that "it's really important to have dreams and then you go for it."

"Anybody can do what you decide to do," the governor said.

Pillen said he had two dreams: becoming a veterinarian and a football player. He accomplished both, earning a veterinary degree at Kansas State University and playing football at the University of Nebraska, where he earned a bachelor's degree.

"Pray," he urged his visitors from Christ Lincoln Church in Lincoln and Spirit and Grace Academy in Elkhorn, "and make sure you work really hard. Do your best. Make sure you thank your teachers, moms and dads."

Petunia had to share part of the day's attention with Cameron, the cat who has made the Capitol his home away from home, greeting state employees and visitors almost daily at the south entrance. The children encountered Cameron earlier in the morning.

Pillen told them that Cameron lives "a pretty good life."

"What do you think when you look out the window?" one student asked the governor.

"I love the outside," Pillen said. "I like to watch the sunrise and the sunset. It's a very special time. Thank you, God."

"What do you want to accomplish?" another student asked.

"I want to make sure no kid is left behind. Make sure every kid does well," Pillen said.

The governor has seven grandchildren.

