Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns

The Legislature launches its 2023 session Wednesday with change in the air.

New leadership in both the legislative and executive branches of state government; 16 new senators ready to take the oath of office.

And looming on the horizon is a proposal to change the selection of legislative leaders, which could shape or alter the mood and dynamics of the 90-day session.

It all starts at 10 a.m. as the Legislature sets sail on a session tentatively scheduled to complete its work June 9.

On Thursday, beginning at 1:30 p.m., the Legislature will hold inaugural ceremonies centered on the inauguration of Governor-elect Jim Pillen as he begins a four-year term succeeding Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appears headed to the Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse effective Sunday.

Pillen will make the choice of a new senator to succeed Sasse, who will become president of the University of Florida, and that choice appears virtually certain to be Ricketts.

While the action on the first day of the legislative session was expected to center on a proposal to change the Legislature's method of choosing committee leaders, the expected fight has been delayed.

On Tuesday, senators and legislative staff said they anticipate the Legislature will "maintain the status quo" by adopting temporary rules that keep the secret ballot in place, meaning committee chairpersons will be selected in the same manner as they have for nearly 90 years.

Current selection of leadership is conducted by gathering slips of paper from each senator and recording the vote totals without identifying individual votes.

That will likely push the fight until next week, when lawmakers will consider the permanent rules governing the 108th Legislature in 2023-24.

Spurred on by a proposal from Charles Herbster of Falls City, who formed the Nebraska First political action committee following his defeat by Pillen in the 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary election, the Legislature could make future votes for leadership positions take place on a recorded vote.

The push from Herbster's PAC has gathered support from nearly half of the legislative body, but has also drawn rebuke from several outgoing or former state senators.

Those senators signed onto a statement last weekend opposing the change. They included Matt Williams of Gothenburg, Mark Kolterman of Seward, John Stinner of Gering, Robert Hilkemann of Omaha and John McCollister of Omaha, all of whom formally complete their terms this week.

Those five senators, all Republicans, often departed from the majority of GOP members of the Legislature on key issues and maintained an independent, nonpartisan voting record.

Former speakers Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York also expressed their opposition to the change in a recent joint editorial.

Opponents of the plan say changing the method for choosing legislative leaders could make the nonpartisan Legislature more partisan than closed ballot decisions may tend to be.

The Rules Committee, which will accept proposals from senators, is expected to be one of the contested races Wednesday, with Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh and Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard seeking the chairmanship.

Regardless of the possible rules changes, the Legislature on Wednesday will choose a new speaker to succeed Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who resigned following his election as attorney general, with Sen. John Arch of La Vista positioned to succeed him.

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood appears likely to be selected as the new chairman of the Appropriations Committee and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is expected to be reelected as chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha is a candidate to chair the Judiciary Committee.

Along with the Rules Committee, there are also expected to be a handful of contested races for committee leadership positions Wednesday.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who served as the Education Committee chairwoman the last two years, will be challenged by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil for that position.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who succeeded Sen. Steve Lathrop, are expected to contend for leadership of the Business and Labor Committee.

The race to lead the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, which was previously led by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, is expected to draw three contenders: Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth and Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.

