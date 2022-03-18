Citing 'ongoing public health emergency,' Fortenberry is allowed to vote by proxy during trial

LOS ANGELES — Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry wrote a letter to the clerk of the House of Representatives on Monday, informing the clerk that he would not be attending votes but would vote by proxy.

The reason he gave? “The ongoing public health emergency.”

Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st District, did not mention in the letter that he is tied up with something else this week and next: a federal trial on three felony counts.

Prosecutors allege that the 61-year-old Republican misled authorities about whether he knew that a Nigerian billionaire had funneled $30,000 to his campaign at a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. Of the three charges, Fortenberry faces two counts of lying to authorities investigating the fundraiser.

Fortenberry and his attorneys deny he lied.

In the letter to the House clerk, Fortenberry wrote: “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency. I hereby grant the authority to cast my vote by proxy to the Hon. John Moolenaar (Michigan), who has agreed to serve as my proxy.”

Andy Braner, Fortenberry’s chief of staff, told The World-Herald that Fortenberry sought approval from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vote by proxy and received it. House members have done so thousands of times during the pandemic.

“For the last two years, Speaker Pelosi has ruled, the only reason for members to be absent for votes is due to the COVID emergency,” Braner said in a statement. “As Mr. Fortenberry’s trial (originally scheduled for February) was delayed due to the COVID shutdown of the California courts, (Pelosi’s) office allowed for Mr. Fortenberry to vote proxy (now).

“I would also note, there have been hundreds of members submit a similar letter to navigate COVID effects on a variety of scheduling conflicts. This isn’t something abnormal.”

Just Thursday, Braner said, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House Minority Leader, blasted the fact that many members of both parties rarely show up for votes. McCarthy has long been an opponent of proxy voting.

Jamie Dupree, who has covered Congress since 1986, obtained the letter and posted it this week.

The letter is dated Monday. A pretrial hearing in the Fortenberry case was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Jury selection took place Wednesday. And the trial opened Thursday — the same day the House voted overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, the Associated Press reported. Voting via proxy, Fortenberry joined the vast majority of his colleagues in supporting the measure.

At the end of Thursday's court proceedings, a television reporter asked Fortenberry why he cited the health crisis, instead of the fact that he’s “here in LA.”

“See you tomorrow,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry announced Jan. 18 he had been diagnosed with a “moderate” case of COVID-19 and that he would vote by proxy and work from home. That occurred eight weeks ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0