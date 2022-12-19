City of Omaha and MUD debated streetcar costs for months before public showdown

Omaha’s streetcar project reached a major milestone last week when the City Council approved $440 million in bonds to pay for its construction.

But that approval came despite an ongoing debate between the city of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District over who is on the hook for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along the route of Omaha’s planned streetcar.

MUD has raised concerns of significant increases in water and gas rates for customers if the district is left to cover the costs.

The debate between the two is over a label. Is the planned streetcar system an infrastructure project or a development project?

Since 1970, the city of Omaha and MUD have operated under an agreement that states that when utilities are impacted by a public infrastructure project, MUD is responsible for the cost. But when utilities are impacted by a development project, it’s up to the developer to cover the costs.

MUD sees the streetcar as an economic development project. The city contends it’s an infrastructure project. Since the streetcar’s announcement early this year, it has been referred to by city officials as both a tool for transit and a tool for development.

This past week, the two entities continued their months-long debate.

“In 2016, when the streetcar was being discussed, we indicated to the city that water mains would need to be moved, to be protected, that our ability to distribute these life essential services to our customers could not be interrupted and that this would come at a cost,” Mark Mendenhall, senior vice president and general counsel with the MUD board of directors, told council members at a Dec. 6 meeting.

Both sides have assured the City Council and the public that they will work to reach an agreement that doesn’t leave MUD customers to pay the brunt of $20.5 million in estimated costs. But neither appears ready to budge on their conflicting financial plans.

Emails obtained through a public records request show how discussions between the city and the utility led to a public showdown earlier this month when an MUD representative aired the utility’s concerns during a City Council meeting.

Discussions between city administrators and MUD officials really got rolling this fall.

A letter from City Attorney Matt Kuhse to Mendenhall detailed an August meeting between the city and MUD. The letter affirmed the city’s commitment to continue talks with MUD while stating that the city was confident the debate could be “amicably resolved without the need for litigation or public statements of blame.”

Mendenhall responded to the letter on behalf of MUD, restating the streetcar’s potential impact on utility lines and defending MUD’s $20.5 million cost estimate.

The utilities district estimated nearly 5 miles of water main pipelines and 2 miles of gas main pipelines along the streetcar route will need to be either moved or protected through casing. There also will be approximately 430 gas and water services impacted, according to Mendenhall’s letter.

MUD also responded to the city’s question of a revenue increase for MUD due to development projects brought by the streetcar.

Comparing the $600 million Mutual of Omaha headquarters project to an existing downtown building, MUD estimated the skyscraper would generate about $15,000 in annual water revenue. The group expects no revenue from gas because they predict Mutual would use a third party to supply the building’s heat.

Several meetings were held between August and December to try to reach an agreement, according to records obtained by The World-Herald.

Conversations continued up to the City Council meeting on Dec. 6, when Mendenhall for the first time publicly raised concerns to City Council members. At the time, the city noted that MUD already had rate hikes planned for 2023.

Up to that point, city administrators tried to prevent a public “spat.”

In an email to Kuhse the day before the council meeting, Mendenhall wrote, “At this point, we are planning on coming to the City Council and sharing our concerns/frustration. I understood the desire was to avoid this. Can it be avoided?”

Kuhse shared the email with the Mayor’s Office.

“Unless something has changed, their position seems to be solid,” Kuhse wrote to the office. “They want us to pay them or they will do a rate increase and blame the streetcar.”

Mendenhall told City Council members that the district is willing to contribute about $4.2 million to the $20.5 million price tag through an accelerated replacement of certain utility lines close to the streetcar.

Without an agreement to fund the remaining $16.3 million by the city, MUD predicts a water rate increase of up to 19% and a gas rate increase of up to 6%.

“The math doesn’t work,” Mendenhall said.

City administrators contend that the utility lines within the streetcar route would have to be replaced eventually and could be replaced more easily during construction of the streetcar.

MUD is more than a decade into a program to replace the city’s water distribution system, with costs that average over $1.9 million per mile of replacement.

The district prioritizes its replacement work based on a sophisticated risk model that considers multiple factors, including age and break history.

The proposed streetcar route runs along Farnam and Harney Streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street.

Over the past five years, 13, or fewer than 0.5%, of water main breaks in MUD’s service area occurred in proximity to the route of the proposed streetcar, according to the utilities district.

City administrators propose that MUD spend $4.9 million held in the utilities district’s reserve and that the city would cover $5 million of the cost of the newer lines along the route.

The city also would issue bonds for the remaining project cost that would be repaid by MUD over an agreed-upon period of time, which would not start sooner than 2025.

MUD proposes including the money for utility relocations in the overall streetcar financing plan.

Jennifer Taylor with the city’s Law Department and Mendenhall on behalf of MUD confirmed to City Council members Tuesday that negotiations on costs were ongoing.

Mendenhall said both parties were working hard to find a solution that wouldn’t result in a rate increase for customers, but he stated that avoiding a rate hike related to the streetcar project could not be guaranteed.

“I cannot sit here and express that we are confident this will result in no (rate hike),” Mendenhall said. “What I am able to say is that we are here and expect to continue to work with the city to further minimize costs of the project.”

In a statement to The World-Herald last week, the Mayor’s Office reaffirmed the city’s stance that the streetcar is an infrastructure project.

“The streetcar is a public infrastructure project,” said Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office. “It’s a transit vehicle in a lane used by multiple modes of transportation, and intended to be free to the public. It is no different than any public infrastructure project that provides a benefit to the general public.”

An October letter from MUD to the city also made clear the utilities district’s stance: “If the city refuses to contribute towards District costs necessitated because of this economic development project, the district will begin communicating this rate increase to its customers ... We are optimistic that a mutually acceptable solution can be reached.”

When and how that solution will be reached remains to be seen. Regardless, the streetcar project is on track toward construction, with utility work expected to begin in December 2023.

