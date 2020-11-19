City of Sioux City implores residents, businesses to adhere to Iowa mask mandate, warns of potential penalities

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City leaders on Thursday warned citizens and business to comply with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new public health orders designed to slow COVID-19's spread or face potential criminal and civil penalties.
Reynolds’ latest emergency measures, outlined in a rare live prime time TV address Monday, include a partial requirement for face masks in public.
“All of us are facing an unprecedented time in our history and we ask that everyone cooperate to lessen the impact of the pandemic,” the city said in a news release. “We also ask the patrons of bars and restaurants to be respectful and to not violate the provisions placed on them. Failure to do so may impact their continued ability to operate."
The emergency orders signed by the governor include a requirement that anyone in public indoors while within six feet of other people for at least 15 minutes should wear a face mask. They also limited gatherings to 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors, ordered bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
In its news release Thursday, the city notes that Reynolds has "implored public safety to help enforce the proclamation."
“The goal of the city of Sioux City and the Sioux City Police Department is to work with our residents and businesses to ensure compliance with the proclamation through education," the news release said. "Complaints of violations of the proclamation will be investigated, but our end goal is to educate residents and businesses on the proclamation in order to maintain voluntarily compliance with current guidelines.
“In cases where we cannot obtain voluntary compliance, the Sioux City Police Department will work with the Woodbury County Attorney, Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division, and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to enforce all aspects of the proclamation."
The release did not spell out what enforcement would entail in those cases, including whether it would include potential citations, fines and closure of non-compliance businesses.
Reynolds renewed her pleas as Iowa continued its trend of setting new record highs every day for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Iowa has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the country, according to the latest report from the White House’s pandemic task force. The report classifies all 99 Iowa counties as being in the “red zone” for severe spread of the virus.
“If we all don’t step up and do what we need to do to help manage the virus, it’s going to get worse. We’re seeing that,” Reynolds said Tuesday.
The state’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday crept over 4,000 for the first time during the pandemic. That average only hit 1,000 for the first time just a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average for daily new deaths was also at an all-time high on Tuesday, as was the number of Iowans currently hospitalized for COVID-19: 1,510. That’s triple what it was just four weeks ago. And the 14-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled over just the past two weeks.
“Of course we all know that’s not sustainable,” Reynolds said Tuesday.
Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for more on this developing story.
