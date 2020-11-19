City of Sioux City implores residents, businesses to adhere to Iowa mask mandate, warns of potential penalities

“The goal of the city of Sioux City and the Sioux City Police Department is to work with our residents and businesses to ensure compliance with the proclamation through education," the news release said. "Complaints of violations of the proclamation will be investigated, but our end goal is to educate residents and businesses on the proclamation in order to maintain voluntarily compliance with current guidelines.

“In cases where we cannot obtain voluntary compliance, the Sioux City Police Department will work with the Woodbury County Attorney, Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division, and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to enforce all aspects of the proclamation."

The release did not spell out what enforcement would entail in those cases, including whether it would include potential citations, fines and closure of non-compliance businesses.

Reynolds renewed her pleas as Iowa continued its trend of setting new record highs every day for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

