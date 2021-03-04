Comprehensive state tax reform plan brewing in Nebraska Legislature

A major new proposal for state tax reform is brewing and it appears likely to be moored to shifting more of the burden from income taxes to expansion of the sales tax base to include a broad array of currently untaxed services.

That could prompt a rate reduction for individual and corporate income taxes.

Sales and income taxes are the major sources of funding for state government.

Participating in a Zoom video conference Wednesday hosted by Blueprint Nebraska, an organization created by a coalition of business, industry and civic leaders to outline a plan to propel the state forward in terms of growth and prosperity, were two key senators deeply engaged in determining tax policy.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said Nebraska is living with a 1967 tax code and needs to consider proposals to broaden its tax base and lower its tax rates.

"We have a governor with experience and we're going to lose 12 seasoned legislators" after the 2022 election, when they will be term-limited out of office, Linehan noted.

"The time frame is now," she said, and the state needs to go big in terms of tax reform even though "big is hard."