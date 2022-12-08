Cost per location grows fivefold in second round of Nebraska's broadband grant program

The Nebraska Public Service Commission approved nearly $20.4 million in grants to connect roughly 2,400 homes to high-speed internet through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program.

A total of 37 grant applications from 14 internet providers will receive funding to build broadband capacity in targeted areas following Tuesday's 4-0 vote.

Commissioner Crystal Rhodes of Omaha, who opposed the first round of funding awarded in January, did not join the rest of the board in awarding the second tranche this week.

Created by an act of the Legislature in 2021, the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program will spend $40 million over two years to help build internet infrastructure in areas without.

The goal of the program was to expand access to download and upload speeds of 100 megabits per second across the state, particularly in places where internet companies have otherwise been unable or unwilling to expand.

But while the first round of funding approved in January connected 12,600 homes at roughly $1,540 per location, the cost per location in the second round has increased more than fivefold.

Cullen Robbins, director of telecommunications and the Nebraska Universal Service Fund at the Public Service Commission, said the locations included in the projects led to the difference in cost between the two rounds.

"The cost to reach unserved locations is often extremely high," Robbins said.

Under state statute, the Broadband Bridge Program prioritizes funding to applications connecting high-speed internet to "unserved" locations — homes without access to download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.

For the first round of funding — applications began in the fall of 2021 — the Public Service Commission awarded a total of $19.4 million to 60 projects from 19 internet providers.

Of the 12,640 locations included in the first round of grant funding, roughly 1,765 were designated as "unserved," meaning they did not have access to download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps.

The remaining 10,875 locations included in the January award were classified as "underserved," or lacking download/upload speeds of 100 Mbps and 20 Mbps, according to the Public Service Commission.

"The money we had available was enough to cover every eligible project in the first year, so we pulled in a lot of the projects that included underserved locations," Robbins said of the first-year projects. "Those are generally less expensive from a grant distribution perspective to reach."

The Public Service Commission received a total of 115 applications for grant funding in the second year of the program which started earlier this year, including more to connect unserved areas with high-speed internet.

After a lengthy review process, the commission used a scoring system to weigh applications based on the needs of the project, as well as the applicants' ability to build a broadband network in the target areas, that whittled 103 qualifying applications down to 37 that were ultimately funded.

Those projects will be completed in mid-2024, under the terms of the grant.

The largest project included in the funding package will connect 343 locations to broadband in Otoe County at a cost of $1.8 million; the smallest will bring high-speed internet to five locations near Sidney in southwest Nebraska at a cost of $144,531, according to a project list kept by the commission.

In all, the average cost per location comes to $8,458 for the second round of funding.

While Commissioner Dan Watermeier said the cost per location is higher, the projects awarded by the Public Service Commission will extend internet to areas that are much harder to serve.

Rhoades, a critic of the Broadband Bridge Program, said the rural nature of the locations was only one factor that drove up the cost.

She said "poor program design" and "compromised staff suffering regulatory capture" at the Public Service Commission were more to blame for the increase.

Robbins said with the initial $40 million of the Broadband Bridge Program spent or designated, it will be up to the Legislature to determine how to continue the program.

"There's no sunset provision in statute for the program, so we are operating under the expectation that there will be future Bridge grant cycles," he said.