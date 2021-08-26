Council Bluffs parent sues Iowa governor over ban on face mask requirements in schools

DES MOINES — A Council Bluffs mother is suing the state to end its ban on schools enacting face mask requirements.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a district court in Polk County on behalf of Frances Parr, who has two young children who attend Council Bluffs public schools.

The suit names Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, State Public Health Director Kim Garcia and State Education Director Ann Lebo as defendants.

The ban was approved by the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Reynolds, also a Republican, in May.

The suit says the ban violates the rights of Parr’s children and other students “to attend school without a threat of contracting COVID-19 or the delta variant, the symptoms of which could lead to hospitalization, permanent physical harm, emotional harm and even death.”

The suit notes that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends all students and staff wear face masks inside school buildings and includes a statement from the children’s pediatrician, who wrote of the dangers to children who contract COVID-19.