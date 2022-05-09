Court hearing scheduled for June in Herbster, Slama legal battle

A hearing has been scheduled for June 3 following a flurry of court filings in the legal battle between gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against the Sterling senator last month, after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women — including Slama — who said Herbster had groped them in recent years. In response, Slama filed a counterclaim alleging battery.

Court documents at the time showed she gave notice to depose Herbster on Friday, but a member of Herbster’s campaign indicated that he did not plan to attend the deposition.

Herbster’s lawyers filed court documents Thursday, including a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that limits his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”

His legal team followed that with another motion, dated Friday, seeking a protective order against Slama and her legal team, arguing that they were attempting to try the case in the press. It accused Slama’s attorney of engaging “in repeated gamesmanship” and violating court rules regarding trial publicity. The motion requested the court impose unspecified “remedies and/or sanctions.”

Slama’s attorney Dave Lopez could not be reached for comment Friday.

The latest filing from the Herbster legal team cited a statement from Slama on Thursday after news that Herbster would not be present for the deposition.

“I am appalled at Charles Herbster’s blatant disregard of Nebraska’s judicial process,” Slama said. “Charles Herbster sexually assaulted me and then sued me for telling the truth, but now he refuses to actually show up for his own deposition. I look forward to holding Herbster accountable through the judicial process.”

The June 3 hearing is scheduled before District Judge Rick Schreiner in Johnson County.

