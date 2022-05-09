 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court hearing scheduled for June in Herbster, Slama legal battle

A hearing has been scheduled for June 3 following a flurry of court filings in the legal battle between gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against the Sterling senator last month, after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women including Slama who said Herbster had groped them in recent years. In response, Slama filed a counterclaim alleging battery.

Court documents at the time showed she gave notice to depose Herbster on Friday, but a member of Herbster’s campaign indicated that he did not plan to attend the deposition.

Herbster’s lawyers filed court documents Thursday, including a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that limits his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”

His legal team followed that with another motion, dated Friday, seeking a protective order against Slama and her legal team, arguing that they were attempting to try the case in the press. It accused Slama’s attorney of engaging “in repeated gamesmanship” and violating court rules regarding trial publicity. The motion requested the court impose unspecified “remedies and/or sanctions.”

Slama’s attorney Dave Lopez could not be reached for comment Friday.

The latest filing from the Herbster legal team cited a statement from Slama on Thursday after news that Herbster would not be present for the deposition.

“I am appalled at Charles Herbster’s blatant disregard of Nebraska’s judicial process,” Slama said. “Charles Herbster sexually assaulted me and then sued me for telling the truth, but now he refuses to actually show up for his own deposition. I look forward to holding Herbster accountable through the judicial process.”

The June 3 hearing is scheduled before District Judge Rick Schreiner in Johnson County.

2022 Primary Voter's Guide

The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested local primary races and asks them to participate in our annual Voter's Guide by providing biography information and answering questions relevant to the offices they seek.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
State and regional news

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will appear on the ballot even though he has resigned. Other Republicans: Mike Flood, Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver a…

Nebraska Governor
Government and Politics

Nebraska Governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Nine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and two Democrats. One from each party, along with a lone Libertarian candid…

Nebraska Secretary of State
State and regional news

Nebraska Secretary of State

  • Updated
  • 0

Republican incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln faces two challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.

Nebraska State Auditor
State and regional news

Nebraska State Auditor

  • Updated
  • 0

Mike Foley and Larry Anderson are competing on the Republican ticket in the primary. One will advance to face Legal Marijuana Now candidate L.…

Nebraska State Treasurer
State and regional news

Nebraska State Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Paul Anderson in the Republican primary. Both are from Omaha. Th…

Nebraska Attorney General
State and regional news

Nebraska Attorney General

  • Updated
  • 0

The primary will eliminate one of two Republicans candidates — Mike Hilgers or Jennifer Hicks — who are running. The Legal Marijuana Now candi…

Nebraska Legislature, District 2, 26, 46
Government and Politics

Nebraska Legislature, District 2, 26, 46

  • Updated
  • 0

Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts have competitive primary ballots: Districts 2, 26 and 46. 

Lancaster County Board, District 3
State and regional news

Lancaster County Board, District 3

  • Updated
  • 0

Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…

Lancaster County Public Defender
State and regional news

Lancaster County Public Defender

  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Nigro and Kristi Egger are running in the primary to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will face Trevin Preble, the sole Republican ca…

Lancaster County Treasurer
State and regional news

Lancaster County Treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0

One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…

Southeast Community College Board of Governors, District 5
State and regional news

Southeast Community College Board of Governors, District 5

  • Updated
  • 0

The District 5 seat on the SCC board is the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the primary. Joann Herrington, Megan Neiles-Br…

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
State and regional news

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

  • Updated
  • 0

Two of the three candidates in Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Subdistrict 1 race will advance from the primary. Candidates are:…

